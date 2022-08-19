Nigerian stars Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru ruled out of Watford’s next game

Tunde Young
Watford will be without Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru when they play against Preston in the English Championship on Saturday

As Watford prepare to go away to Preston to play their fifth league game of the season, early team news reveals that they will be without four first-team players.

According to information on the Watford official website, the Hornets will be without Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverly and two Nigerian players Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru this weekend.

The players are all ruled out of contention to participate this weekend due to different injuries and the club provides information on the nature of the injuries and how long they are expected to be out.

Samuel Kalu has been battling with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Watford squad for the season so far.

The 24-year-old winger is on the comeback trail as the club reports he has made good progress in his recovery and is expected to be back soon, just not soon enough for Saturday;s game.

Midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has yet to make his season debut due to a knee ligament injury suffered earlier this month and will see him out of action for two or three months.

The 22-year-old is said to have entered rehabilitation to further help his recovery as he aims to put his season back on track.

Dele-Bashiru’s injury was unfortunate because he was due for some game time after impressing in pre-season when he got hurt in training.

