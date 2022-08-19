Nigerian stars Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru ruled out of Watford’s next game

According to information on the Watford official website, the Hornets will be without Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverly and two Nigerian players Samuel Kalu and Tom Dele-Bashiru this weekend.

The players are all ruled out of contention to participate this weekend due to different injuries and the club provides information on the nature of the injuries and how long they are expected to be out.

Kalu and Dele-Bashiru ruled out

Samuel Kalu has been battling with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Watford squad for the season so far.

Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old winger is on the comeback trail as the club reports he has made good progress in his recovery and is expected to be back soon, just not soon enough for Saturday;s game.

Midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has yet to make his season debut due to a knee ligament injury suffered earlier this month and will see him out of action for two or three months.

Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old is said to have entered rehabilitation to further help his recovery as he aims to put his season back on track.