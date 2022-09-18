Following a horrific display against Midtjylland on Thursday, Lazio duly delivered with the task of responding to the 5-1 defeat in Denmark with a win against Cremonese.
Nigerian duo Dessers & Okereke extend toothless run as Lazio rout Cremonese
The Nigerian duo extended their combined goal drought to 11 matches after another no-show for their club.
Recommended articles
The side from Rome came up against Nigerian duo of Cyril Dessers and David Okereke and their side Cremonese in Cremona, Italy, and totally shut down the attacking threat of the duo.
Before the first half was done with, the game was truly well and over as a first half brace from Ciro Immobile and the third from Sergej Milinković-Savić on the stroke of half time gave Lazio a 3-0 lead going into the second half at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.
World Cup winner and former Chelsea and Barcelona player Pedro completed the riot on Cremonese with the 4th goal in the 79th minute.
The Nigerian attacking duo and Cremonese had an afternoon to forget as they had no effort at the back of the net with both strikers playing the full 90 minutes in the game.