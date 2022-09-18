Nigerian duo Dessers & Okereke extend toothless run as Lazio rout Cremonese

The side from Rome came up against Nigerian duo of Cyril Dessers and David Okereke and their side Cremonese in Cremona, Italy, and totally shut down the attacking threat of the duo.

Imago

Before the first half was done with, the game was truly well and over as a first half brace from Ciro Immobile and the third from Sergej Milinković-Savić on the stroke of half time gave Lazio a 3-0 lead going into the second half at the Stadio Giovanni Zini.

World Cup winner and former Chelsea and Barcelona player Pedro completed the riot on Cremonese with the 4th goal in the 79th minute.

Imago