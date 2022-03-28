Nigeria vs Ghana: How to watch and follow the 'Jollof Derby' 2nd leg in Abuja

Pulse Nigeria

The stakes remain higher, with all to play for after a goalless draw in the first-leg between the two teams at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.

Nigeria's Super are already back home in Abuja and intensified their training ahead of that decisive clash against the Black Stars.

Here is what you need to know, how to follow and watch the crucial decider tagged the "Jollof Derby".

When is the match?

The second leg of the final 2022 WCQ is slated for Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the newly refurbished Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Time of the match?

Nigeria's Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars will kick off the final game of the qualifiers at 6 pm Nigerian time.

Where can you watch and follow the game?

Like the first-leg tie, the battle in Abuja will be live on the official website of FIFA or their YouTube channel. NTA and AIT are also expected to show the game, with DSTV and Super Sport's support.

Where Else Can You follow the game?

As usual, your favourite number one sports website, Pulse Sports Nigeria, will bring you the very best of pre and post-game analyses and content.