Nigeria vs Ghana: How to watch and follow the 'Jollof Derby' 2nd leg in Abuja

Izuchukwu Akawor
Nigeria hosts Ghana in an all-important match in the final round of matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this Tuesday

The Super Eagles took a stroll in Ghana before facing the Black Stars
Super Eagles of Nigeria and their Ghanaian counterparts, the Black Stars, will go head-to-head for one final time later this week in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

In a sold-out Baba Yara Stadium, the Super Eagles faced down a wall of noise.(IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)
The stakes remain higher, with all to play for after a goalless draw in the first-leg between the two teams at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last Friday.

Nigeria's Super are already back home in Abuja and intensified their training ahead of that decisive clash against the Black Stars.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are back in Abuja after a 0-0 draw against Ghana
Here is what you need to know, how to follow and watch the crucial decider tagged the "Jollof Derby".

The second leg of the final 2022 WCQ is slated for Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the newly refurbished Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Ghana are confident ahead of the 2nd leg against the Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigeria's Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars will kick off the final game of the qualifiers at 6 pm Nigerian time.

Like the first-leg tie, the battle in Abuja will be live on the official website of FIFA or their YouTube channel. NTA and AIT are also expected to show the game, with DSTV and Super Sport's support.

Super Eagles fans buses
As usual, your favourite number one sports website, Pulse Sports Nigeria, will bring you the very best of pre and post-game analyses and content.

Therefore, do follow our various social media accounts to stay updated on the buildup and match.

