Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Nigeria's quest for a third AFCON glory begins today in Garoua, Cameroon

Nigeria Team Guide for AFCON 2021
Nigeria Team Guide for AFCON 2021

The Super Eagles will kick off the hunt for another Africa Cup of Nations title today when they face Egypt in the AFCON 2021 Group D opener.

Recommended articles
Egypt's last meeting with Nigeria came during the qualifying campaign for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)
Egypt's last meeting with Nigeria came during the qualifying campaign for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (IMAGO / ZUMA Wire) Pulse Nigeria

This encounter not only features two of the biggest football-playing countries in Africa but also the most successful ones.

But how, where, and when can you watch the game later today? I have you covered.

You can watch the game on Super Sports television.

Nigeria vs Egypt
Nigeria vs Egypt Imago

Not to worry, follow all Pulse Sports social media accounts for up-to-date information before, during, and after the game.

Also, join our Twitter Space by 7 pm for a review of Nigeria vs Egypt game.

The game will kick off at pm Nigerian time. But the build-up will start earlier than that on Pulse Sports.

Nigeria has won the Nations Cup three times, while the Pharaohs have won it a record seven times.

So, it is the biggest game of the competition so far and will also see some of Africa's brightest and most talented players on show.

is your prediction for the game? Leave your predictions in the comment section.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Pulse of the day featuring Aly Keita and Sofiane Boufal

AFCON 2021: Pulse of the day featuring Aly Keita and Sofiane Boufal

Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game

Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game

AFCON 2021: The headline acts as Nigeria play Egypt

AFCON 2021: The headline acts as Nigeria play Egypt

Rangnick unsure why Rashford is struggling at Man Utd

Rangnick unsure why Rashford is struggling at Man Utd

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path to the Final

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path to the Final

AFCON 2021: Unimpressive Senegal among 5 things we learnt from Day 2

AFCON 2021: Unimpressive Senegal among 5 things we learnt from Day 2

Trending

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 28-man squad to Cameroon

Super Eagles

Super Eagles Update: 25 Players, coaches jet out for Garoua, arrive without Ighalo & 2 others

The Eagles have landed in Cameroon for business.