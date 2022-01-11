The Super Eagles will kick off the hunt for another Africa Cup of Nations title today when they face Egypt in the AFCON 2021 Group D opener.
Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game
Nigeria's quest for a third AFCON glory begins today in Garoua, Cameroon
This encounter not only features two of the biggest football-playing countries in Africa but also the most successful ones.
But how, where, and when can you watch the game later today? I have you covered.
How and Where to watch
You can watch the game on Super Sports television.
Kickoff Time
The game will kick off at pm Nigerian time. But the build-up will start earlier than that on Pulse Sports.
Did you know?
Nigeria has won the Nations Cup three times, while the Pharaohs have won it a record seven times.
So, it is the biggest game of the competition so far and will also see some of Africa's brightest and most talented players on show.
is your prediction for the game? Leave your predictions in the comment section.