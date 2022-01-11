Nigeria vs Egypt: How and where you can watch AFCON 2021's biggest game

Pulse Nigeria

This encounter not only features two of the biggest football-playing countries in Africa but also the most successful ones.

But how, where, and when can you watch the game later today? I have you covered.

How and Where to watch

You can watch the game on Super Sports television.

Imago

Not to worry, follow all Pulse Sports social media accounts for up-to-date information before, during, and after the game.

Also, join our Twitter Space by 7 pm for a review of Nigeria vs Egypt game.

Kickoff Time

The game will kick off at pm Nigerian time. But the build-up will start earlier than that on Pulse Sports.

Did you know?

Nigeria has won the Nations Cup three times, while the Pharaohs have won it a record seven times.

So, it is the biggest game of the competition so far and will also see some of Africa's brightest and most talented players on show.