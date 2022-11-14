Video: Watch Nigeria's first training ahead of Portugal friendly as Ndidi hits camp

Nigeria's camp opened in Lisbon on Monday, with almost all the players in. The players had their first training session on Monday night before the big clash.

In a video which was shared on the team's social media pages, Super Eagles stars were put through their paces under the watchful eyes of Ike Shorunmu and Jose Peseiro's assistant.

The players involved in the training session include Alex Iwobi, Emmanuel Dennis, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Oghenekaro Etebo, Paul Onuachu and Frank Onyeka.

Other players who also participated in the session include Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi Samuel, Joe Aribo, Tyrone Ebuehi, William Troost-Ekong and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Currently, there are 19 players in camp after Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Nantes' Moses Simon's arrival.

The two regulars also took part in Monday night's training session along with Chidozie Awaziem, who was called up to replace the injured Olisa Ndah.

The Super Eagles are still waiting for Maduka Okoye, Frank Uzoho, Samuel Chukwueze and Cyriel Dessers- a replacement for the injured Victor Osimhen.