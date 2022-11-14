The momentum is building ahead of Nigeria's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal team later this week. The Super Eagles will take on the Selecao in a high-profile friendly encounter which will serve as preparation for Portugal's Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign.
Video: Watch Nigeria's first training ahead of Portugal friendly as Ndidi hits camp
The three-time African champions stepped up their preparations ahead of their clash against Portugal.
Nigeria's camp opened in Lisbon on Monday, with almost all the players in. The players had their first training session on Monday night before the big clash.
In a video which was shared on the team's social media pages, Super Eagles stars were put through their paces under the watchful eyes of Ike Shorunmu and Jose Peseiro's assistant.
The players involved in the training session include Alex Iwobi, Emmanuel Dennis, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Oghenekaro Etebo, Paul Onuachu and Frank Onyeka.
Other players who also participated in the session include Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi Samuel, Joe Aribo, Tyrone Ebuehi, William Troost-Ekong and Bruno Onyemaechi.
Currently, there are 19 players in camp after Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Nantes' Moses Simon's arrival.
The two regulars also took part in Monday night's training session along with Chidozie Awaziem, who was called up to replace the injured Olisa Ndah.
The Super Eagles are still waiting for Maduka Okoye, Frank Uzoho, Samuel Chukwueze and Cyriel Dessers- a replacement for the injured Victor Osimhen.
Nigeria's clash against Portugal will be the first meeting between the two countries at the senior level. The match will take place at Sporting Lisbon ground Estádio José Alvalade, with kick-off set for 7:45 PM on Thursday night.
