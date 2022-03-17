Nigeria suffer massive blow ahead of Ghana clash as Rodgers reveals nature of Ndidi's injury

Ndidi is one of Nigeria's key players, but he is likely to miss the two matches after going off in Leicester's Europa Conference League clash against Rennes on Thursday.

The Nigerian midfielder started the encounter at Roazhon Park but was taken off for James Maddison on the hour mark due to an injury.

Although the Foxes qualified for the quarterfinal despite losing the match 2-1, Ndidi's injury was a major concern for the side after the game.

Rodgers has now revealed the nature of the injury, saying the 25-year-old suffered a discomfort in his medial ligament.

"Ndidi has blocked a tackled, so it is his medial ligament and his knee, so we will see how that is," Rodgers told BT Sport after the game.

Although there is no official report on how long Ndidi would be out, the Nigerian is likely to miss the Super Eagles World Cup games against Ghana.

According to medical experts, a medial ligament tear could take between one to six weeks to heal.

And if that happens to be Ndidi's situation, he would definitely miss the games against Ghana.

Ndidi's potential absence will be a big blow for Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen.

The former Gent midfielder is an important player in the Super Eagles squad, with his qualities unmatched.