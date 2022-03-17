SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria suffer massive blow ahead of Ghana clash as Rodgers reveals nature of Ndidi's injury

Joba Ogunwale
The 25-year-old midfielder was taken off in the Foxes Europa Conference League encounter at Rennes.

Wilfred Ndidi had to be substituted in Leicester City's loss to Rennes
Nigeria's Super Eagles are set to be without Wilfred Ndidi for the two massive World Cup playoff games against Ghana.

Ndidi is one of Nigeria's key players, but he is likely to miss the two matches after going off in Leicester's Europa Conference League clash against Rennes on Thursday.

The Nigerian midfielder started the encounter at Roazhon Park but was taken off for James Maddison on the hour mark due to an injury.

Ndidi was taken off for Maddison (MAGO / PanoramiC)
Although the Foxes qualified for the quarterfinal despite losing the match 2-1, Ndidi's injury was a major concern for the side after the game.

Rodgers has now revealed the nature of the injury, saying the 25-year-old suffered a discomfort in his medial ligament.

"Ndidi has blocked a tackled, so it is his medial ligament and his knee, so we will see how that is," Rodgers told BT Sport after the game.

Although there is no official report on how long Ndidi would be out, the Nigerian is likely to miss the Super Eagles World Cup games against Ghana.

According to medical experts, a medial ligament tear could take between one to six weeks to heal.

And if that happens to be Ndidi's situation, he would definitely miss the games against Ghana.

Wilfred Ndidi (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Ndidi's potential absence will be a big blow for Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen.

The former Gent midfielder is an important player in the Super Eagles squad, with his qualities unmatched.

Nonetheless, should Ndidi miss the two games, Ogenyi Onazi could come in as a potential replacement for the Foxes star.

