Nigeria AFCON squad: One striker too many?

Indeed, supporters were pleased with the inclusion of Taiwo Awoniyi, Sadiq Umar and especially Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis in the 28-player squad that will represent the Super Eagles in Cameroon next year.

Having complained in the final months of Gernot Rohr’s Nigeria reign, many got their wish for the inclusion of the in-form trio in the Super Eagles set-up.

Awoniyi’s goalscoring since moving to Union Berlin ranks him among one of Europe’s finest finishers at the moment and Umar’s impressive showings for Almeria have taken the Andalusians to the top of La Liga 2, making them huge favourites for a top flight return after seven seasons.

Pulse Nigeria

No player has contributed to more goals in Spain’s second division than the towering 24-year-old (14 goal involvements) whose strengths make him a menace in the penalty area and the final third in general.

Dennis’ inclusion is par for the course, even though it at times felt like the Watford forward was fighting a losing battle. Nigerians called for the addition of the former Club Brugge man after a strong start in the Premier League in which he has silenced doubts over his application and attitude.

Only six players have netted more than the Watford player’s seven goals and Leeds United’s Raphinha is the only player for a bottom half team to outdo Dennis’ tally. Without penalties to enhance his numbers, though, the ex-Brugge attacker’s open-play strikes look all the more impressive.

Pulse Nigeria

Throw in his five assists and the Nigerian’s 12 direct goal involvements is bettered only by Mohamed Salah. In a side battling relegation, Dennis’ decisiveness for the Hornets is utterly commendable.

In that sense, all three deserve a spot in the Super Eagles side on current form, but there have to be questions raised over the volume of forwards in Eguavoen’s squad.

The aforementioned frontmen join Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho in the team, while Odion Ighalo’s presence is unmistakable as well. The Al-Shabab striker’s return to the national team was probably the worst-kept secret owing to strong speculation that intensified for months and it understandably drew criticism from supporters last month as younger alternatives were overlooked at the time.

With a plethora of striking talent now available, the thinking behind that decision was questioned. Indeed, the upshot of Ighalo coming out of international retirement meant a place at Afcon was all but guaranteed and one of the country’s gifted frontmen would be left out.

While Paul Onuachu’s non-participation was certain due to injury, Eguavoen has oddly chosen to shoehorn no less than six strikers in the side. This makes little sense because game time is far from assured with the importance of every game while there is a feeling some of the slots could have beefed up the team’s midfield options instead.

Instagram

The official squad release strangely places Chidera Ejuke in midfield, but the CSKA Moscow attacker is unlikely to play that position at Afcon, leaving Eguavoen with Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Nwakali in the middle, which appears to be a risk on the face of it.

Admittedly, Dennis’ versatility means he can play anywhere in the attack, while Umar’s inclination to drift means he is far from a penalty-box forward, yet eyebrows ought to be raised at the potential overkill of having so many marksmen in the 28-man group at the expense of midfield balance.