Nigeria 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Ajayi solid, Simon dazzles, Sadiq frustrates – Super Eagles Player Ratings

The performances on the day are rated here, on a scale of 1-10.

Francis Uzoho: 4.5/10

Had precious little to do in goal, as Guinea-Bissau were unable to turn their share of the ball into clear sights of goal. Showed he was alert when called upon late on, but a handling error might have proved catastrophic without the intervention of his defence.

Tyronne Ebuehi: 4.5/10

A tentative performance for the Venezia player, who showed endeavour and enterprise to get forward, but struggled to get the better of his opposite full-back on a consistent basis. His touch let him down on a few occasions as well. Discharged his defensive duties reliably for the most part though.

William Troost-Ekong: 6/10

His distribution continues to be hit-and-miss, and his timing was also off on a few occasions playing forward. However, defensively he had a strong showing, giving nothing away for the most part, although he did get drawn up the pitch a little too easily on one occasion in the first half.

Semi Ajayi: 6.5/10

Not much wrong with the West Bromwich Albion midfielder’s work on the night. Showed aggression stepping forward, carried the ball out well when it was necessary, and covered well. Made a crucial block late on to spare Uzoho’s blushes and secure the clean sheet. Did himself a real service with this display, and might even be pushing to start.

Jamilu Collins: 5.5/10

The Paderborn full-back defended well, even though there were some positional issues. Also did not get his decision-making spot on when he did advance, and struggled to forge a proper dynamic with his winger in the first half.

Alex Iwobi: 4.5/10

Whatever anyone thinks of Iwobi, playing him in this position is unlikely to get more out of him than a safe performance. Took few risks in possession and did not offer nearly enough by way of inspiration. Showed a flash when the substitutes came on, but only that. Defended and supported his full-back well though.

Kelechi Nwakali: 5.5/10

His set-piece deliveries were a constant threat and he showed discipline in holding his position in the middle of the park. This made Nigeria a little more stable. Created one great chance with a delicate through ball, but faded as the game went on and, by the time he came off, he was struggling to even put the right weight on passes.

Wilfred Ndidi: 6.5/10

Strong performance from the Leicester man here, much more even display than the one against Sudan. Broke up play well and provided support under the ball to recycle possession. If his passing was not so shaky in its selection and execution, he would have a much higher rating. However, taken on its own merit, a fine showing.

Chidera Ejuke: 4.5/10

Points for working back on a couple of occasions to help defensively, and for timing his jumps out to pressure the ball. On it, Ejuke remains an odd player. There is so much talent, but tonight he seemed to completely lack ideas and energy to get away from challenges, and he kept running into cul de sacs. It is like watching a freestyle footballer play the game at times.

Kelechi Iheanacho: 5.5/10

No one in the squad has a better final ball, and that is why Iheanacho is near irreplaceable. Did not exert his influence in the final third as much as he would have liked on account of Guinea-Bissau’s organisation, and coming to the ball his first touch was hot and cold. However, what an assist for the game’s opener. Brilliantly executed.

Umar Sadiq: 4/10

He scored, and that helped his rating here. However, he did more to harm his chances of playing any further minutes in this AFCON than help it. Passed up a brilliant chance by taking the wrong decision, and committed so many clumsy fouls it is a wonder he escaped a booking. At the very least he put himself about, but as far as his work on the ball went, this was painful to watch at times.

Moses Simon: 6.5/10

How highly can a substitute realistically rate? That was the question Simon posed in his 30-odd minutes on the pitch. Offered the intensity and purpose that Ejuke lacked, and took the Guinea-Bissau defence to the cleaners on a number of occasions, most notably for the second goal. A spot of selfishness at the end can just about be excused, as the game was safe by that point. Marvellous cameo.

Peter Olayinka: 4.5/10

Was nowhere near as involved in the play as Sadiq was, as he did not display the same inclination to work the channels and come out to the flank. Weird, as he mostly plays as a winger at club level. Still, showed some good moments linking up with fellow substitute Simon.

Olisah Ndah: N/A

Frank Onyeka: N/A