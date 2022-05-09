SUPER EAGLES

NFF to pay Gernot Rohr N156 million as FIFA rules in former coach's favour

Jidechi Chidiezie
Rohr demanded £1 million (N512 million), but a FIFA panel found his claim "partially accepted insofar as it is admissible" and awarded him $377,879.46 instead.

Gernot Rohr was on course to meet his contractual targets but was fired in December 2021
Following the early termination of Gernot Rohr's contract, FIFA has demanded that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), must pay the former Super Eagles $377,879 (N156.9 million) in compensation.

Rohr was fired as Super Eagles coach in December, just four weeks before the postponed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations took off in Cameroon.

The Franco-German, who had been in charge of the Super Eagles since August 2016, got Nigeria qualified for the 2018 World Cup and finished third in the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt.

Despite being on course to meet his targets of winning this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and qualifying for the World Cup finals in Qatar, Rohr was fired in December 2021.

The NFF agreed to pay the 68-year-old's salary until the end of his contract in December 2022, but Rohr went to football's world governing body FIFA, to claim an additional payment for breach of contract without cause.

Despite requesting a total of £1 million (N512 million), a FIFA panel found his claim "partially accepted insofar as it is admissible" and awarded him $377,879.46 instead.

The verdict: given by the FIFA players' status chamber, will see the NFF sanctioned if Rohr is not paid in full within 45 days.

The FIFA judgement stated, "If full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the respondent [the NFF] shall be imposed a restriction on receiving a percentage of development funding, up until the due amounts are paid."

A senior FIFA official per BBC Sport Africa has praised the decision as a success for the West African country.

"This sum basically reflects whatever is left to pay him as previously agreed until the end of December 2022. We can only wish Mr Rohr all the best," the source said on condition of anonymity.

It is understood that the NFF, who are looking to name another foreign coach for the Super Eagles: following the resignation of Rohr's successor Austin Eguavoen, and the dismissal of his technical team, will not appeal the decision.

Jidechi Chidiezie

