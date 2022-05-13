NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

Rohr's time with the Super Eagles

The Franco-German tactician assumed reigns in 2016, staying in the job until December 2021. Although Rohr did not win a trophy for Nigeria in his five years in charge, he led the team to two major tournaments- the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished in third place.

The Super Eagles also qualified for the 2021 AFCON under Rohr's watch and the 2022 World Cup playoffs under Rohr's eye.

However, the 68-year-old never got the chance to lead Nigeria to the AFCON as he was sacked a month before the tournament.

He was also not in charge of the playoffs against Ghana, which Nigeria eventually lost via the away goals rule.

Rohr hits out at the NFF

The ex-Burkina Faso manager has now hit out at the NFF for the decision to sack him, saying it was unprofessional.

"I think that NFF was unfair and unprofessional," Rohr told Pulse Sports Nigeria when asked about his sacking.

The former Bordeaux manager added that NFF destroyed a good family and denied Nigeria a chance to play at the World Cup with the decision to sack him.

"They destroyed a family and a good chance to go to the World Cup, Rohr added.