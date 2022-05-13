SUPER EAGLES

NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 68-year-old tactician believes he was unfairly dismissed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Gernot Rohr was sacked as the Super Eagles coach a month before the 2021 AFCON
Gernot Rohr was sacked as the Super Eagles coach a month before the 2021 AFCON

Gernot Rohr has hit out at the NFF over the way he was dismissed as Nigeria's coach. Rohr was sacked as Nigeria's manager last December after more than five years in charge.

Recommended articles
Genort Rohr with some of Super Eagles players (Twitter/Super Eagles)
Genort Rohr with some of Super Eagles players (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

The Franco-German tactician assumed reigns in 2016, staying in the job until December 2021. Although Rohr did not win a trophy for Nigeria in his five years in charge, he led the team to two major tournaments- the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished in third place.

The Super Eagles also qualified for the 2021 AFCON under Rohr's watch and the 2022 World Cup playoffs under Rohr's eye.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

Rohr reveals why he did not give Dessers more chances in the Super Eagles squad

NFF deny knowledge of rumoured Nigeria coach announcement

However, the 68-year-old never got the chance to lead Nigeria to the AFCON as he was sacked a month before the tournament.

He was also not in charge of the playoffs against Ghana, which Nigeria eventually lost via the away goals rule.

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria.
German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria. AFP

The ex-Burkina Faso manager has now hit out at the NFF for the decision to sack him, saying it was unprofessional.

"I think that NFF was unfair and unprofessional," Rohr told Pulse Sports Nigeria when asked about his sacking.

The former Bordeaux manager added that NFF destroyed a good family and denied Nigeria a chance to play at the World Cup with the decision to sack him.

"They destroyed a family and a good chance to go to the World Cup, Rohr added.

Rohr has been without a job since he left Nigeria, but he was recently linked with the Mali job. However, he told Pulse Sports Nigeria he would not be taking over as Mali's coach.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Gernot Rohr was sacked as the Super Eagles coach a month before the 2021 AFCON

    NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

  • Samuel Chukwueze played from start to finish as Villarreal wallop Rayo Vallecano 5-1

    Chukwueze helps Villarreal wallop Rayo Vallecano, sets up Europa League shootout clash with Real Sociedad

  • Most valuable Super Eagles XI

    Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

Recommended articles

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

Juventus drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

NFF destroyed a family by sacking me - Gernot Rohr

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Lionel Messi's family member brands Pique a 'liar, spiteful and envious' in stunning revelation

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

'A childhood dream' - Coutinho reacts after permanent deal to Aston Villa from Barcelona

Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City unveil new statue of Sergio Aguero at Etihad Stadium

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Video: Iheanacho and Abraham share a cool moment after Leicester City's loss to Roma

Kelechi Iheanacho and Tammy Abraham were in action for Leicester City and Roma
SUPER EAGLES

'We are back' - Super Eagles players react to 30-man Mexico, Ecuador list

Kayode Ishaq and Cyriel Dessers

Nigeria gain revenge against Ghana to kick off WAFU B U2O Cup with a win

Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat Ghana to start their WAFU campaign with a win
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh hails Alex Iwobi for impressive wing-back performance against Leicester City

Sunday Oliseh praises 'Lil bro' Alex Iwobi for impressive right wingback performances for Everton