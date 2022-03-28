'We will win convincingly at home' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick confident of second leg clash against Black Stars

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has vowed that the Black Stars of Ghana will not be so lucky in the second leg of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.
Amaju Pinnick is confident that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their second leg against the Black Stars of Ghana on March 29 in Abuja.
Pinnick is confident that the Super Eagles will get the World Cup ticket in front of their expectant fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
“I think Ghana managed to have a draw, not Nigeria. I think we had a good chance of winning the game even though we’ve drawn, both sides played very well.” Pinnick said on Ghanaian radio station Akoma FM.
“ I thought that we could have won the game.
"I know we should and will win convincingly at home. Our team is the better but we were unfortunate on the day." Pinnick said.
In a game that failed to live up to its lofty expectations, Augustine Eguavoen's men played out a stale 0-0 draw in Kumasi on Friday, March 25.
At the 60th minute, Moses Simon missed arguably the finest chance of the game. Ten minutes later, the Super Eagles were awarded a penalty, which was later overturned following a VAR review.
The second leg will take place at the newly renovated Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, and is for either team's final chance to qualify for the World Cup in 2022.
