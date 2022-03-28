'We will win convincingly at home' - NFF boss Amaju Pinnick confident of second leg clash against Black Stars

Pinnick is confident that the Super Eagles will get the World Cup ticket in front of their expectant fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Pulse Nigeria

“I think Ghana managed to have a draw, not Nigeria. I think we had a good chance of winning the game even though we’ve drawn, both sides played very well.” Pinnick said on Ghanaian radio station Akoma FM.

“ I thought that we could have won the game.

"I know we should and will win convincingly at home. Our team is the better but we were unfortunate on the day." Pinnick said.

In a game that failed to live up to its lofty expectations, Augustine Eguavoen's men played out a stale 0-0 draw in Kumasi on Friday, March 25.

Pulse Nigeria

At the 60th minute, Moses Simon missed arguably the finest chance of the game. Ten minutes later, the Super Eagles were awarded a penalty, which was later overturned following a VAR review.