NFF adds ex-Ajax star to the Super Eagles coaching crew as disgraced Salisu Yusuf keeps his job

Joba Ogunwale
The country's football governing body has made a couple of changes to the technical crew of the men's senior national team.

Finidi George (L) and Kanu Nwankwo (M) with the rest of Ajax 1995 squad
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Ajax star Finidi George as the Super Eagles' new second assistant coach.

Finidi, a 1995 Champions League winner with the Dutch champions, joins the Super Eagles coaching crew ahead of the arrival of a foreign head coach.

The former Real Betis star, who also represented Nigeria at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, replaces another ex-Nigeria international, Joseph Yobo.

Joseph Yobo served under Austin Eguavoen
The 50-year-old, who is currently the coach of Enyimba, is among the coaches appointed by the NFF for the men's national teams.

The football governing body announced the appointment of coaches for all levels of the male national teams, including the home-based Eagles.

Finidi George
In a statement released on Thursday, the NFF announced that Finidi would join Salisu Yusuf to assist the foreign coach that would be appointed in due course.

Salisu keeps his job as the Super Eagles' first assistant coach despite serving in the same role under Austin Eguavoen, who was sacked after failing to qualify the team for the World Cup.

The 60-year-old also served in the same capacity under former manager Gernot Rohr. Salisu has also been re-appointed as the coach of the home-based Eagles.

Gernot Rohr and Salisu Yusuf
The ex-Rangers manager will be serving in the role for the second time. His first spell was marred with bribery and corruption accusations. The ex-Kano Pillars coach was subsequently banned for one year after being caught on camera receiving bribes to include two players in his squad.

Salisu Yusuf
However, four years after his ban for corrupt practices, the 60-year-old is back as the Super Eagles B coach.

Meanwhile, the NFF also revealed that a new head coach for the Super Eagles would be announced officially in due time.

