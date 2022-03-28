NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

As videos and pictures stream in from social media platforms, it appears the lights in the Stadium went off around 7:30pm while the Black Stars of Ghana were having their training session.

At the time of this report, it is unclear what happened with the lights at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

However, it was gathered that the lights were back on shortly after the outage at the Stadium.

According to speculations on social media, the Black Stars of Ghana were given one (1) hour to train in the stadium but refused to leave despite appeals from CAF officials.