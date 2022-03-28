NEPA takes light as Black Stars of Ghana train at the Moshood Abiola Stadium

The Black Stars of Ghana were reportedly thrown into total darkness during their training session on Monday night at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.
The lights went off at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Monday night as the Black Stars of Ghana were training
As videos and pictures stream in from social media platforms, it appears the lights in the Stadium went off around 7:30pm while the Black Stars of Ghana were having their training session.
At the time of this report, it is unclear what happened with the lights at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.
However, it was gathered that the lights were back on shortly after the outage at the Stadium.
According to speculations on social media, the Black Stars of Ghana were given one (1) hour to train in the stadium but refused to leave despite appeals from CAF officials.
The Black Stars of Ghana are in Nigeria for the return leg of their crucial World Cup Qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium at 6:00pm Nigerian time.
