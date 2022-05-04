Ndidi, Iheanacho and the highest-rated Africans at Leicester in 2024 Career Mode

FIFA 22

This game mode, gives players the option to choose to become either a player or a manager in FIFA, and then try to make it to the highest level in football.

As stated, there are two ways to go through Career Mode: Manager Mode and Player Mode, each with its own characteristic and gameplay.

Manager Career

In Manager Career Mode, you play as a manager who proceeds to create his own football club.

In previous versions of Twitter, players need to take control of an already existing football team, which really literally annoying to most gamers.

However, in FIFA 22, players can create their own club, and hire their own football players.

Player Career

Player Career Mode is exactly the same as before with players creating their own football star.

The player can now begin his journey with a particular football club - usually average-level teams, with them being called in on certain occasions when someone needs a swap.

The player is going to be a young up-and-comer who wants to prove themselves in the world of football and as such his abilities tend to grow from scratch and largely depends on his impact in matches when called upon as a substitute.

FIFA 22

Pulse Sports reviews the top 5 highest-rated African players in FIFA 22 - Leicester City Career Mode for the year 2024.

If you play Career mode or are just starting out, this is most likely for you to help clear your doubts and bank on players that will bloom in the future:

1 Kelechi Iheanacho - 82

FIFA 22

The 25-year-old Nigerian forward is one of the clutch players of the Premier league club.

Iheanacho has an original OPR of 78 in FIFA 22. However, if you play with Leicester City as a manager in career mode, his rating will peak at an OPR of 82 in the year 2024 - two seasons from now.

Iheanacho also has an impressive 4-star skill move rating and originally his potential is 81 in the FIFA 22 series.

2 Ademola Lookman - 83

FIFA 22

24-year-old Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman is one of the most talented attackers at the club.

The former RB Leipzig man has the ability to cause problems on the attacking flanks with his pace and dribbling.

Lookman initially has an OPR of 77 in FIFA 22 with a potential of 82.

However, in Leicester City Career mode the English-born winger sees his rating boost to an 83 Overall in 2024.

3 Patson Daka - 83

FIFA 22

In second-place is 23-year-old Zambian striker Patson Daka.

Daka sealed a transfer to Leicester City from RB Salzburg in 2021 after a stellar season with the Austrian side that saw him score 27 goals and assist a further 12 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Daka's OPR in FIFA 22 is 77 with a potential of 84.

In career mode, Daka's ratings peaked at 83 in 2024 - which means Daka is yet to reach his actual potential in two seasons in-game.

Daka is also one of the fastest players in the game with a 93 rating.

4 Wilfred Ndidi - 91

FIFA 22

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is already the highest-rated Nigerian player on FIFA 22 with an OPR of 85.

The 25-year-old is the only Nigerian player close to being discussed in the 'world-class' category of footballers in the world and it's no surprise why.

Ndidi has managed to establish himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier league.

Nididi has a potential of 88 in FIFA 22 with an extremely high level of defensive work-rate.

However in Leicester career mode, the Nigerian international peaks at an incredible 91 OPR- placing him in the class of world-class midfielders like Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid's Casemiro.