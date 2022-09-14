UCL

Napoli thrash 10-man Rangers without Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Italians are flying in the Champions League, having scored seven (7) goals in two (2) matches.

Napoli is looking comfortable in Group A in the UCL.
Scottish club Rangers were the latest casualty as SSC Napoli continued an excellent start to the Champions League season.

Napoli proved too good for the Gers after a 3-0 victory in the second match at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was expectedly missing in action after he was ruled out due to an unfortunate injury.

However, the 23-year-old superstar was hardly missed by his teammates who went, saw and conquered their host, Rangers, in Scotland.

Luciano Spalletti is cooking this season with his Napoli side after two wins in as many matches in the Champions League.

The Serie A outfit has blitzed past Liverpool and Rangers in their opening two matches in the group stage to take a comfortable seat at the top of the table.

The latest win came on the road as the club from Naples put on an excellent second haft performance to stroll past the 10-man Gers, who had James Sands sent off.

Matter Politano, Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele were the scorers on a dominant and convincing night for Napoli.

Napoli leads Group A with six (6) points, three (3) more than Liverpool in second. Ajax sits third while Rangers are rooted to the bottom with zero points.

