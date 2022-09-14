Napoli thrash 10-man Rangers without Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen

Napoli proved too good for the Gers after a 3-0 victory in the second match at the Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was expectedly missing in action after he was ruled out due to an unfortunate injury.

However, the 23-year-old superstar was hardly missed by his teammates who went, saw and conquered their host, Rangers, in Scotland.

Napoli sitting pretty at the top in Group A

Luciano Spalletti is cooking this season with his Napoli side after two wins in as many matches in the Champions League.

The Serie A outfit has blitzed past Liverpool and Rangers in their opening two matches in the group stage to take a comfortable seat at the top of the table.

The latest win came on the road as the club from Naples put on an excellent second haft performance to stroll past the 10-man Gers, who had James Sands sent off.

Matter Politano, Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele were the scorers on a dominant and convincing night for Napoli.