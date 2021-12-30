BREAKING: Napoli forward Victor Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19 in latest AFCON2021 twist

AFP

Napoli revealed through their social media account that the forward has turned a positive test but is asymptomatic.

"Napoli has announced that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic," the club posted.

"Dr. Tartaro will perform a check-up on the player tomorrow."

Osimhen is one of 28 players called up for the AFCON 2021 next month in Cameroon by interim Super Eagles boss, Augustine Eguavoen.

However, the decision of the Eguavoen to invite the 22-year-old has not gone down well with the Serie A club, who have remained vehement in their belief that Osimhen is not ready to return to the pitch following surgery on his eye socket and cheekbone.

The former Lille striker was involved in a horror head collision early last month during the Serie A encounter between Napoli and Inter Milan at San Siro.

Pulse Nigeria

He was substituted following a bad collision with Inter defender, Milan Skriniar, leading to double fractures in his eye socket and cheekbone.

Osimhen needed 18 screws and six plates to repair his broken face and was expected to be out for three months.

But he returned well ahead of schedule, wearing a protective mask before making himself available for the AFCON 2021.

"For the formation of the callus bone, according to world protocols, it takes from sixty to ninety days. Unless a biological miracle but biology is not a fan," Professor Tartaro, who operated on Osimhen said earlier this week.

Pulse Nigeria

The latest development could be viewed as a ploy from the Italian club to stop Osimhen from the AFCON, with the forward expected to isolate after testing positive.

"The local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends," the club added.