'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Italian Serie A giants Napoli have cast doubt over the availability of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in their upcoming Europa League clash.
Napoli takes on Spanish La Liga powerhouse Barcelona in a two Europa League play-off fixture.
The first leg is scheduled for Camp Nou in Barcelona on Thursday, February 16, 2022, and Napoli may be without the services of their target man Osimhen.
The 23-year-old Nigerian striker recently returned to action for Napoli after sustaining a head injury.
Osimhen who scored for the 'partenopei' against Venezia on Sunday, February 6 could not continue his goalscoring form in a top-of-the-table clash against Inter Milan last weekend.
Napoli confirmed that Osimhen has not been training ahead of the clash against Barcelona through a statement on their official website.
According to the statement on the website, Osimhen needed rest due to an overload on his right knee.
The statement said, "Osimhen did not train and was kept on preventive rest due to an overload in his right knee."
Despite the statement, Napoli confirmed that Osimhen traveled with the squad to Spain and will be a game-time decision to play by the coaches and medical staff.
