SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen on target as Napoli shred Sassuolo 6-1 in Serie A

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was amongst the goals as his Napoli side thrashed Sassuolo on Saturday afternoon

Victor Osimhen grabbed a goal and an assist in Napolis emphatic win over Sassuolo
Victor Osimhen grabbed a goal and an assist in Napolis emphatic win over Sassuolo

Whatever Spalletti and his boys were up to since that announcement has worked wonders as the Naples side thrashed Sassuolo to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Recommended articles

Napoli went ahead within the first seven minutes of the encounter as commanding Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly rose highest to meet Lorenzo Insigne's corner and emphatically headed the ball home.

Kalidou Koulibaly headed Napoli into a 7th minute lead
Kalidou Koulibaly headed Napoli into a 7th minute lead Eurosport

Not one to be outdone, Osimhen soon scored a header of his own. In the 15th minute, the Super Eagles striker headed home from close range after yet another beautiful Insigne delivery.

Osimhen celebrates his goal with Hirving Lozano
Osimhen celebrates his goal with Hirving Lozano Twitter

Napoli soon scored again with Hirving Lozano unleashing a venomous shot straight into the bottom left corner, and Sassuolo were sinking without a trace.

The home side was firing on all cylinders, and when Belgian forward Dries Mertens made a late run into the box and controlled a brilliant pass, there was no surprise when he calmly finished past the goalkeeper to give Napoli a 4-0 lead in the first 20 minutes!

Dries Mertens scored Napoli's fourth within the first 20 minutes
Dries Mertens scored Napoli's fourth within the first 20 minutes Twitter

With the game settled, Napoli confidently stroked the ball across the park and nearly added a fifth in the 38th minute when Osimhen tried a curler from the edge of the box but saw his effort narrowly miss the target.

Napoli showed no signs of slowing down in the second half and 10 minutes after the restart, they got another one. Mertens reacted quickly to control and score a tidy finish to put the home side five goals ahead.

Mertens' tidy finish put napoli five goals ahead
Mertens' tidy finish put napoli five goals ahead Twitter

Napoli were not done and in the 80th minute Amir Rrahmani clinically fired a low shot into the bottom corner after receiving a good pass from Fabian Ruiz inside the box .

In what could only be regarded as a consolation goal, Sassuolo grabbed one back in the dying embers of the game. Maxime Lopez kept his composure when he found himself one-on-one with David Ospina and the youngster calmly slotted the ball past the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

With that emphatic win Napoli still keep their slim hopes for a Serie A title alive while all but confirming their spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Moses Simon was in great form for Nantes against Lens

    Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

  • Ahmed Musa and the rest of the former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish League

    Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

  • Victor Osimhen grabbed a goal and an assist in Napolis emphatic win over Sassuolo

    Osimhen on target as Napoli shred Sassuolo 6-1 in Serie A

Recommended articles

Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final sport against Wolfsburg

Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final sport against Wolfsburg

Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

'Benzema for Ballon d'Or' - Reactions as Real Madrid win historic 35th La Liga title

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Eberechi Eze scores as Eagles nick late win at Southampton

Eberechi Eze scores as Eagles nick late win at Southampton

Lewandowski sets record as Bayern Munich fall to Mainz

Lewandowski sets record as Bayern Munich fall to Mainz

Trending

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo linked with a move to La Liga, Ligue 1 clubs

Odion Ighalo could leave Saudi Arabia this summer
PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

What is going on with Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu?

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu has been struggling for a while (IMAGO/Action Plus)

Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

Mark Gleeson was full of praise for Olisa Ndah