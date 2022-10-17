'It's great to train these guys- Napoli coach gushes over Osimhen, others

Spalletti is happy to be the coach of the current Napoli team afte another impressive outing and win from his boys.

AFP

The Partenopei came from behind to snatch three points from gallant visitors, Bologna, after a 3-2 win.

Juan Jesus, Hirving Lozano and substitute, Victor Osimhen, were the scorers and heroes on the day for Napoli.

But the game didn't go all Napoli's way as Bologna made it difficult for the home side after scoring twice via Joshua Zirkzee and Musa Barrow.

In the game, Napoli held on for the an important win, which saw them extend their winning run to ten matches in all competitions.

Spalletti gushes over his Napoli boys

Following the latest victory for the club from Naples, the coach, Spalletti, could not contain his happiness and satisfaction.

After the game, the former Roma man explained why he is happy to manage the current crop of players at the club.

"What became fundamental was managing to change the inertia of the game,” Spalletti said according to Footballitalia via DAZN.

"It was good to see that after mistakes, the players would try to hunt the ball back down immediately. That made me think it is wonderful to be the coach of these lads."

The 57-year-old was also happy with the impact from his bench led by Osimhen, who came on as a second half substitute to fire the winner.