Nantes coach hints at Moses Simon sitting out future games due to injury

Simon put up a man-of-the-match performance as the French Cup champions came from behind to grab their first win in the Ligue 1 this season. The Nigerian international was electrifying as he provided an assist for Nantes' first goal before scoring their third in the 3-1 win over Toulouse.

It was Moses' second goal of the Ligue 1 season having opened his account in Nantes' 1-1 draw with Lille earlier in August.

Injury concerns for Nantes

"It's been a long time since we last played 4-3-3. We had to frame their midfield and we had to make our attackers roar. These first goals will give them confidence," Kombouare said following his side's emphatic victory at home.

"We have three players with glitches: Fabio, Merlin and Simon too. There is a good chance that they will not play in Strasbourg.

"We have three injuries. I know we need at least four players in four days."

Kombouare happy with the result

"What a reaction from the players!" the 58-year-old said after his side came from a goal down to win 3-1. "It was interesting to see how we were going to react against an opponent who roughed us up in the first half. They reacted like champions!"

"We had a lot of doubts before this match. We deserve this victory. Toulouse could have scored a second goal and that stung us. The goal woke us up. We let them advance in our camp and we were too far. It woke us up.

"We weren't in it at the start of the game. We were far from the opponent, so we did not recover the ball. At half-time, the boys came back with other intentions, building on the end of the first half.