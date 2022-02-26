Ahmed Musa scores winner in thrilling Fatih Karagumruk comeback

Fatih Karagümrük fell behind to an early Istanbul Basaksehir goal, before drawing level in the 39th minute with a goal by Fabio Borini.

The comeback was complete before halftime, with Fatih Karagümrük taking the lead in the 41st minute. Former Turkish international Emre Mor, threaded a low cross towards Musa, before the Super Eagles captain rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Musa would not see out the game, as he was replaced in the 65th minute by Yann Karamoh.

Despite dominating most of the second half, the scoreline remained unchanged and Musa's goal proved to be pivotal for the win.