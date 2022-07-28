You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

Damola Ogungbe
Moussa Sissoko has trained with Nantes for just a few weeks but he is already impressed by Moses Simon

Moses Simon and Moussa Sissoko are now teammates at FC Nantes
Moses Simon and Moussa Sissoko are now teammates at FC Nantes

French international midfielder Moussa Sissoko has rained praises on Super Eagles star Moses Simon for his dribbling skills.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star returned to the French Ligue 1 ahead of the 2022/23 season after nine years in the English Premier League, joining Simon's Nantes side.

During his first few weeks of training with the Nantes squad, Sissoko identified Moses Simon as one of the players who have surprised him so far in the team.

Ahead of Saturday's French Super Cup tie between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain, Sissoko discussed various aspects of his move to Nantes so far.

The 32-year-old midfielder told the Ligue 1 official website that the Nantes squad is a very good one, going further to highlight players such as Ludovic Blas, Alban Lafont, and former Liverpool prodigy Pedro Chirivella as some of the players who could make a difference.

Moussa Sissoko dumped relegated Watford to move to the Ligue 1 with Nantes
Moussa Sissoko dumped relegated Watford to move to the Ligue 1 with Nantes Imago

Sissoko said: "This is a very good squad! Ludovic Blas is a very big player, very strong technically, Marcus Coco too and, as I said before, Pedro Chirivella has a great technical ability.

"There is also Alban Lafont in goals, who is, in my opinion, close to the doors of the French team."

However, the former Watford captain reserved special praise for Super Eagles winger Moses Simon, stating that the 26-year-old is unstoppable in one-on-one situations.

Sissoko went on to describe the Nigerian international as 'amazing', as the experienced midfield enforcer continued to praise the quality of the Nantes squad.

Moses Simon easily gets the better of Monaco goalscorer Guillermo Maripan
Moses Simon easily gets the better of Monaco goalscorer Guillermo Maripan IMAGO / PanoramiC

"I almost forgot him, because he started his pre-season later than everyone else, but Moses Simon is amazing. In one-on-ones, he is unstoppable," Sissoko said on Moses Simon.

"After that, there are young players who are very strong, but we have to give them time. There is really enough to have a very good team."

Moses Simon was instrumental to Nantes clinching the 2021/22 Coupe de France, with the 2022 French Cup triumph landing them a spot in the French top-flight annual curtain-raiser.

Damola Ogungbe

