You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

The former Tottenham Hotspur star returned to the French Ligue 1 ahead of the 2022/23 season after nine years in the English Premier League, joining Simon's Nantes side.

During his first few weeks of training with the Nantes squad, Sissoko identified Moses Simon as one of the players who have surprised him so far in the team.

Nantes have a very good squad - Moussa Sissoko

Ahead of Saturday's French Super Cup tie between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain, Sissoko discussed various aspects of his move to Nantes so far.

The 32-year-old midfielder told the Ligue 1 official website that the Nantes squad is a very good one, going further to highlight players such as Ludovic Blas, Alban Lafont, and former Liverpool prodigy Pedro Chirivella as some of the players who could make a difference.

Sissoko said: "This is a very good squad! Ludovic Blas is a very big player, very strong technically, Marcus Coco too and, as I said before, Pedro Chirivella has a great technical ability.

"There is also Alban Lafont in goals, who is, in my opinion, close to the doors of the French team."

He is unstoppable - Sissoko on Moses Simon

However, the former Watford captain reserved special praise for Super Eagles winger Moses Simon, stating that the 26-year-old is unstoppable in one-on-one situations.

Sissoko went on to describe the Nigerian international as 'amazing', as the experienced midfield enforcer continued to praise the quality of the Nantes squad.

"I almost forgot him, because he started his pre-season later than everyone else, but Moses Simon is amazing. In one-on-ones, he is unstoppable," Sissoko said on Moses Simon.

"After that, there are young players who are very strong, but we have to give them time. There is really enough to have a very good team."