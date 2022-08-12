Super Eagles' Moses Simon scores first goal but Lille denies Nantes at home

Simon scored his first league goal in the French Ligue 1 but it was not enough to give his club Nantes the much-needed win after Lille held them to a 1-1 draw at home on Friday night.

Simon came close to the opener in the 25th minute of the keenly contested game when he rattled the Lille post with a right-footed effort.

Three minutes later, he won't be denied this time as he put the hosts ahead with another right-footed strike from close range for his first goal of the season.

ALSO READ

He also created two chances, made two key passes and contributed at the other end of the pitch after making six (6) recoveries. But his hard work didn't give Nantes all three points.

Lille's super sub denies Moses, Nantes' second win

Nantes was denied a second win of the season by a late goal from substitute Ismaily who came on just before the start of the second half.

With Nantes looking good for the win, thanks to Simon's first-half strike, Ismaily will deny them all three points with an equaliser 13 minutes from time.

It was a well-worked goal from the away side who had been the better side of the two in the second 45 minutes.

Despite the goal from Super Eagles star, Simon, Nantes will have their goalkeeper, Alban Lafont, for ensuring they stayed in the game for as long as they did.

Lafont put in a solid performance in between the sticks, making at least three outstanding saves to deny Lille.

In the end, a share of the spoils was perhaps a fair result for both sides, while Moses will be happy to have gotten off the mark for the Canaries.

What the result means

Following the spoils shared at Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes dropped two more points to record two consecutive draws in their opening two games.