Moses Simon sits out Nantes thrilling victory at Clermont Foot

Moses Simon was on the bench as Nantes sealed a thrilling 3-2 win at Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1 clash between the two sides on Sunday afternoon.
The Super Eagles winger was surprisingly missing as Les Canaries secured the three points in a thrilling encounter at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium.
Simon has been one of Nantes' best players this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 24 league games.
However, he was shockingly left out of the starting lineup by Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare.
Nonetheless, his absence was not felt as Nantes picked up the three points away from home.
The away side took the lead through Ludovic Blas' penalty two minutes before the break.
But Clermont Foot regrouped following the restart, and they drew level in the 58th-minute, courtesy of a strike from Saîf-Eddine Khaoui.
However, they found themselves behind again four minutes later as former Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella restored Nantes' lead.
The goals did not stop there, though, as Salis Abdul Samed drew the home side level again in the 63rd-minute.
But it was Nantes that had the final laugh as Randal Kolo Muani restored their lead in the 67th-minute.
Muani's goal proved to be the final strike of the match as Nantes held on for a thrilling victory.
The win lifts Les Canaries to eighth on the table, two points behind champions Lille. As for Simon, he will hope to return to the starting lineup when Nantes travel to Brest next Sunday.
