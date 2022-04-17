LIGUE 1

Simon shines despite Nantes dropping points at home

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was at his electric best as Nantes came from behind to salvage a draw at home to Angers.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon played 86 minutes in Nantes' draw with Angers

Nantes kept their hopes of European qualification alive with a draw against Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon. The canaries came into the game sitting five places above the visitors on the Ligue 1 standings, but the home side was shocked silent by a stunning opener.

Former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal controlled a ball from Azzedine Ounahi before playing a delightful chip over the onrushing Alban Lafont in the Nantes goal inside 17 minutes.

The visitors almost doubled their lead immediately when Ivorian midfielder Angelo Fulgini broke into the box, but the chance was foiled by an emphatic block.

Nantes almost drew level 10 minutes later when Ludovic Blas found himself in space within the box, but his powerful shot was beaten away by Anthony Mandrea in goal for Angers.

The home side came close to equalising many times in the first half, but the Angers goalkeeper saved every chance created.

At the start of the second half, the home side was firing on all cylinders, and they soon equalised. Former Manchester United fullback Fabio played a good cross into the box for Khalifa Coullibally, who emphatically headed home the equaliser.

Lighting almost struck twice when the same duo combined again, but this time, Coullibally's header flew wide.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his powerful effort flew over the bar. Coulibaly came close again when he found himself one on one against Mandrea, but the Angers number one was up to the task, claiming the Malian striker's tame effort confidently.

Asides from his wayward shot, Simon had been industrious down the left-wing and in the 85th minute, the Super Eagles winger went on a mazy dribble before an opposing defender stopped him with a crunching tackle. Simon was soon substituted and ended the match with four dribbles and five (5) key passes.

The match finished in a stalemate, but Nantes would feel hard done as an inspired Mandrea denied them three points. Nantes will travel to Marseille on April 20 for their next Ligue 1 match.

Niyi Iyanda

