Moses Simon shines as Nantes beat Nice to claim Coupe de France

Simon impresses again

Simon, who has been one of Nantes' best players this season, played his part in his 73 minutes on the pitch. The Super Eagles star made three key passes, put in five crosses and one shot off target.

The game itself was an end-to-end affair in the opening half, with both sides going for it. Nice had the first chance of the game, but it was Nantes that got close to finding the breakthrough.

However, they were denied two times by Marcin Bulka in Nice's goal. The first half ended goalless, but fans did not wait for too long following the restart for a goal.

Blas' second half strike seals it for Nantes

Nantes took the lead in the 47th-minute through Ludovic Blas' penalty after a handball incident in the box. Blas' penalty was the only shot on target Nantes had in the second half.

Nice tried to find their way back into the game, but Alban Lafont was solid in Nantes' goal. With pressure mounting, Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare took off Simon for Osman Bukari in the 73rd-minute.