More drama as Victor Osimhen tests negative for COVID-19

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Victor Osimhen will return to Italy in a few hours Serie A side Napoli has confirmed

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Italian club SSC Napoli has confirmed that their forward Victor Osimhen is set to return to the club after posting a negative COVID-19 test.

Recommended articles

The club announced this on their social media account on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen spotted in Napoli training in a mask.
Osimhen spotted in Napoli training in a mask. Pulse Nigeria

"Victor Osimhen has tested negative for Covid-19," the club statement read. "He will return to Italy in the coming hours," it added.

Osimhen has been a subject of controversy between the Serie A side and Nigeria after the striker was called up for the 2021 AFCON.

The 22-year-old had made himself available for the tournament after making a shocking return from an initial three-month layoff after undergoing surgery for a horror fracture to his cheekbone and eye socket.

Osimhen was cut in three places and needed 18 screws and six plates on his eye socket and cheekbone.
Osimhen was cut in three places and needed 18 screws and six plates on his eye socket and cheekbone. Pulse Nigeria

He was thereafter named as one of 28 players called up for the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon by interim Super Eagles boss, Augustine Eguavoen.

However, the club via their Doctor, Prof Tartaro, warned that the former Lille man was not ready to return to action and would require a biological miracle to play for the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

With Osimhen looking set to join the Super Eagles ahead of the competition which kicks off later today, Napoli quickly confirmed on December 30, 2021, that the number 9 had tested positive for COVID-19, which subsequently ruled him out of the AFCON.

Just a little over a week later, the club has now come out to confirm that Osimhen is ready to rejoin his teammates in Italy after testing negative.

The latest development adds to the drama that has engulfed the pre-tourney preparations of the Super Eagles, who are without two other key players, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo also due to club-related issues.

Pinnick has explained the Emmanuel Dennis saga
Pinnick has explained the Emmanuel Dennis saga Pulse Nigeria

Dennis and Osimhen have since been replaced by the interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, with Ighalo the only one left after CAF rejected Nigeria's request to replace the Al-Shabab man.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Sudan – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Sudan – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Hernandez double at Venezia fires Milan top of Serie A

Hernandez double at Venezia fires Milan top of Serie A

Maguire says Man Utd deserve criticism after sub-par displays

Maguire says Man Utd deserve criticism after sub-par displays

AFCON 2021: Sierra Leone – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Sierra Leone – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

More drama as Victor Osimhen tests negative for COVID-19

More drama as Victor Osimhen tests negative for COVID-19

AFCON 2021: Gambia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Gambia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Trending

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

Super Eagles Update: 25 Players, coaches jet out for Garoua, arrive without Ighalo & 2 others

The Eagles have landed in Cameroon for business.

AFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 28-man squad to Cameroon

Super Eagles

Super Eagles: Al-Shabab threaten to stop Ighalo from AFCON 2021