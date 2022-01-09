More drama as Victor Osimhen tests negative for COVID-19

The club announced this on their social media account on Sunday afternoon.

"Victor Osimhen has tested negative for Covid-19," the club statement read. "He will return to Italy in the coming hours," it added.

Osimhen has been a subject of controversy between the Serie A side and Nigeria after the striker was called up for the 2021 AFCON.

The 22-year-old had made himself available for the tournament after making a shocking return from an initial three-month layoff after undergoing surgery for a horror fracture to his cheekbone and eye socket.

He was thereafter named as one of 28 players called up for the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon by interim Super Eagles boss, Augustine Eguavoen.

However, the club via their Doctor, Prof Tartaro, warned that the former Lille man was not ready to return to action and would require a biological miracle to play for the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

With Osimhen looking set to join the Super Eagles ahead of the competition which kicks off later today, Napoli quickly confirmed on December 30, 2021, that the number 9 had tested positive for COVID-19, which subsequently ruled him out of the AFCON.

Just a little over a week later, the club has now come out to confirm that Osimhen is ready to rejoin his teammates in Italy after testing negative.

The latest development adds to the drama that has engulfed the pre-tourney preparations of the Super Eagles, who are without two other key players, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo also due to club-related issues.

