Mikel Obi and Victor Moses headline 5 Nigerian Players that have played for Chelsea

The Blues have won a good number of trophies including 6 Premier League trophies, 8 FA Cups, 5 Carabao Cups, 2 Champions Leagues and an Europa League trophy.

The club have also seen a good number of Africans ply their trade at Stamford Bridge from Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba to Ghanaian legend Samuel Essien.

Nigerians are certainly not left out of the list as the Blues have also been home to some of the famous Super Eagles players.

Pulse Sports takes you through the top 5 Nigerian Internationals that have played for Chelsea:

5 Ola Aina

The 25-year-old Super Eagles star represented Chelsea at u-11, u-18, u-19, u-21 as well as the Blues first team under then coach Jose Mourinho.

The wing-back eventually left the London club to join Serie A side Torino due to lack of first-team opportunities.

4 Kenneth Omeruo

The 28-year-0ld center back joined Chelsea from Belgian side Standard Liege in January 2012.

However, he was immediately loaned out following his move to the Blues.

Omeruo joined Spanish club side CF Leganes in 2019, ending a 7-year spell with Chelsea.

Omeruo is also one of the longest serving Nigerian players of the London club.

3 Victor Moses

The 31-year-old veteran winger signed for Chelsea from Wigan in August 2020.

Moses made 87 appearances for the Blues in all competitions- having gone on loan on various occasions to before his stellar return to the Bridge win the Premier League and FA Cup under then coach Antonio Conte.

He won the Premier League, FA Cups and two Europa League trophies with the Blues.

Victor Moses is no doubt one of the most successful Nigerian players to represent the Blues.

2 Celestine Babayaro

Super Eagles legend, Celestine Babayaro was signed by Chelsea in April 1997.

Babayaro is also one of the longest-serving Nigerians in Chelsea history.

He won the UEFA Cup Winners Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and Charity shield in his time at the Bridge and made over 200 appearances for Chelsea in his 7-year spell with the Londoners.

1 John Obi Mikel

In June, 2006 it was announced that Mikel had signed for Chelsea after a brief transfer debacle between former club Lyn, Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

The 34-year-old former Super Eagles midfielder is unarguably the longest-serving midfielder for the Blues spending an incredible 11 years at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel was also a serial winner with Blues, winning all the trophies at club level with Chelsea -including two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Carabao Cup, Community shield as well as the Champions League and Europa league.