Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

Pulse Sports Nigeria can report that Milan has intensified their hunt for the midfielder by holding more talks with Midtjylland.

According to the Italian outlet, Sempremilan Onyedika is expected to cost the Rossoneri around €10m to prise him away from the Danish side.

The 21-year-old is said to fit the profile of a player the Serie A winners are looking for with a deal expected to be reached in the coming days.

Onyedika is seen as a replacement for Tonali

Milan has turned their searchlight on the PulseSPORTS30 star following the injury to Italian international Sandro Tonali.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder suffered an unfortunate injury during Milan's last pre-season game at the weekend.

Milan defeated Vincenza 6-1 but it came at a price as the Rossoneri lost Tonali after just 51 minutes.

His injury led to Milan looking for a replacement with Onyedika identified as a perfect choice.