TRANSFERS

Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

According to reports from Italy Nigerian youngster, Raphael Onyedika is ready a concrete target for the Serie A champions.

Raphael Onyedika
Raphael Onyedika

Nigerian defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika remains on the radar of Italian champions AC Milan.

inRead

Pulse Sports Nigeria can report that Milan has intensified their hunt for the midfielder by holding more talks with Midtjylland.

Raphael Onyedika in full flight in Denmark.
Raphael Onyedika in full flight in Denmark. Pulse Nigeria

According to the Italian outlet, Sempremilan Onyedika is expected to cost the Rossoneri around €10m to prise him away from the Danish side.

The 21-year-old is said to fit the profile of a player the Serie A winners are looking for with a deal expected to be reached in the coming days.

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

PulseSPORTS30: Ndidi comes in at number 21, Olisa Ndah represents Africa

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Milan has turned their searchlight on the PulseSPORTS30 star following the injury to Italian international Sandro Tonali.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder suffered an unfortunate injury during Milan's last pre-season game at the weekend.

Raphael Onyedika (IMAGO / Gonzales Photo)
Raphael Onyedika (IMAGO / Gonzales Photo) Pulse Nigeria

Milan defeated Vincenza 6-1 but it came at a price as the Rossoneri lost Tonali after just 51 minutes.

His injury led to Milan looking for a replacement with Onyedika identified as a perfect choice.

Onyedika has featured in all Midtjylland's matches this season and is looking to help them qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Paul Aigbogun

    Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

  • Raphael Onyedika

    Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

  • Ademola Lookman spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Leicester City but the club chose to not sign him permanently

    Leicester City manager regrets missing out on Super Eagles star

Recommended articles

Former World number 1 Serena Williams drops major retirement hint

Former World number 1 Serena Williams drops major retirement hint

Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

Nigeria's 12 Golden Women from the Commonwealth Games led by Amusan, Ese

Nigeria's 12 Golden Women from the Commonwealth Games led by Amusan, Ese

President Muhammadu Buhari to host Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

President Muhammadu Buhari to host Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

Super Eagles to play Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game