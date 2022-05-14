LIGUE 1

Messi finally equals Moses Simon's league goal tally but remains 2 goals shy of Terem Moffi

Tunde Young
Lionel Messi scored twice for PSG in a 4-0 win against Montpellier to take his tally to six goals in the French Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi remains in stiff competition with Moses Simon and Terem Moffi for Ligue 1 goals this season
Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris Saint Germain romped to a 4-0 away win against Montpellier in the penultimate game of the Ligue 1 season.

The legendary Argentine forward started the dead-rubber game for the recently-crowned champions PSG and opened the scoring after six minutes.

Messi then made it 2-0 after 20 minutes to complete his first-ever Ligue 1 brace, after which Di Maria made it 3-0 six minutes later and Kylian Mbappe rounded off the scoring in the second half.

Those goals were Messi's fifth and sixth of what has been an underwhelming Ligue 1 season in 25 league games, 23 of which have been as a starter.

Despite his heroics tonight, Messi still remains in stiff competition with two Super Eagles stars for the number of Ligue 1 goals scored this season.

With his brace against Montpellier, Messi has finally caught up with Moses Simon on the scorers' chart as the Nigerian winger has also scored six league goals for Nantes.

But the 34-year old Argentine still has a fair way to go if he aims to catch or surpass Nigerian striker Terem Moffi who has scored eight goals for relegation-threatened Lorient.

Messi will have one last chance to eclipse his Nigerian competition though as PSG will host 18th-place Metz in the final round of games this season and he could score in that game.

Terem Moffi on the other hand will play against Troyes at home with the comfort of having escaped relegation and guaranteeing one more season in the top flight.

Moses Simon and Nantes will play against Saint Etienne who currently sit second from bottom on the log and look likely to go down on the final day.

