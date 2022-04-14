UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League quarter-final rounds end today with no fewer than nine Nigerians/Super Eagles stars in action across Europe.

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.
Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.

On Wednesday night, Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to become the hero for his La Liga club Villarreal CF in the Champions League.

Recommended articles

Chukwueze blasted into the Bayern Munich net, with the helpless Manuel Neuer, in goal, in no man’s land to earn the Yellow Submarine a share of the spoils on the night of their second leg Champions League quarter-final clash at the magnificent Allianz Arena.

Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semi-final ticket
Samuel Chukwueze was the hero as Villareal edged Bayern Munich to semi-final ticket Pulse Nigeria

That goal, two minutes from extra time after Robert Lewandowski's goal had the Bavarians level on aggregate, proved to be the winner as Villarreal shocked the home fans and the world to knock out one of the tournament’s favourites following a 2-1 aggregate win.

With his historic role in that performance, Chukwueze became the first Nigerian since 1996 to score in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, sealing a second-ever semi-final place for his club, Villarreal.

But which other Nigerian(s) or Super Eagles player(s) will join the 22-year-old in a European semi-final this season?

Let’s have a quick look at these nine (9) Nigerians who will be looking to achieve similar results with their respective teams in Europe’s second-tier club competitions, the Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

  • Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, and Calvin Bassey (Rangers) - UEL

There is plenty of work to be done for Nigeria's only representatives in the UEFA Europa League. These three and their Scottish club, Rangers football club have to work harder to make it to the last four of the Europa League.

Super Aribo celebrates his stunning strike.
Super Aribo celebrates his stunning strike. Pulse Nigeria

The trio of Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey will be looking to help their club overturn the 1-0 deficit from last week's first leg against the Portuguese side, Braga.

Bassey and Balogun, subbed off after just an hour, started in that defeat in Portugal, while Aribo, who scored a fantastic goal at the weekend, was a second-half substitute.

  • Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) vs Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven) - UECL

In the absence of the reliable Wilfred Ndidi, who is out for the rest of the season, Leicester City will turn attention to their other Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman as they look to overcome a stubborn PSV Eindhoven, who are expected to parade another Nigerian, Noni Madueke.

The trio of Madueke, Iheanacho and Lookman were in action in the Leicester vs PSV tie.
The trio of Madueke, Iheanacho and Lookman were in action in the Leicester vs PSV tie. Pulse Nigeria

The first leg ended 0-0 at the King Power, so, this particular encounter remains evenly poised and open to who wants it more heading into the second leg in the Netherlands.

  • Peter Olayinka, Yira Sor (Slavia Prague) vs Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) - UECL

Another all-Nigerian affair will see Slavia Prague's duo of Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor welcome their compatriot, Cyriel Dessers and his Dutch club to the Sinobo Stadium in Praha, Czech Republic.

Captain fantastic Olayinka Peter and Yira Sor can't stop scoring in the Europa Conference League.
Captain fantastic Olayinka Peter and Yira Sor can't stop scoring in the Europa Conference League. Pulse Nigeria

If the first leg between these two teams is anything to take into account, then, we expect a super explosive second leg when they take to the Sinobo pitch later tonight.

It's a winner takes all, this tie, after a six-goal thriller last week, which saw all the Nigerians in action make their presence felt on the pitch for the two clubs.

Cyriel Dessers (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)
Cyriel Dessers (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures) Pulse Nigeria

Olayinka and Yira Sor netted a goal apiece for Slavia Prague, for the third consecutive match together, while Dessers came off the bench to assist Feyenoord's second goal of the day.

Both clubs will surely be looking up to the in-form trio to continue that rich vein of form as they look to secure a ticket to the last four.

Whatever happens in this particular game in Praha, one thing is certain - Nigeria is guaranteed to have another player in a European Cup semi-final.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Rangers' Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey have been asked to do better against Braga than they did in the first leg last week.

    Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

  • Osimhen Dzeko

    Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

  • Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.

    Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Recommended articles

Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

PSG sign 20 billion naira sponsorship deal with US sneaker marketplace

PSG sign 20 billion naira sponsorship deal with US sneaker marketplace

'I dream about making my people proud' - NBA champion Jordan Nwora ready to help Nigeria qualify for 2023 FIBA World Cup

'I dream about making my people proud' - NBA champion Jordan Nwora ready to help Nigeria qualify for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze
SUPER EAGLES

Francis Uzoho sits out another Omonia Nicosia match

Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Maurice van Steen WK/ANP)
UCL

Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze scored the all-important goal that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals