Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

For some Super Eagles stars, it is no different. It has been a great season for many of them, and they ended with victories against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome in the team's opening two games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With the season over, the players will take some time off to spend with their wives and families.

Pulse Sports Nigeria takes a look at some of these Super Eagles stars and their wives.

William Troost-Ekong and Bambi

Ekong and his wife Bambi have been together for a very long time. The Super Eagles captain married his Dutch girlfriend in a private ceremony last year.

The wedding ceremony had some Super Eagles players in attendance. Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Leon Balogun all attended the event.

Ekong and his wife have a son together and are currently enjoying their time together in Sardina.

Ahmed Musa and Mariam

Musa is currently with Mariam, who is the Super Eagles captain's third wife. The two lovebirds got married privately last year. However, Mariam is Musa's third wife after Jamila and Juliet.

Although Musa claims to have divorced Jamila, they have two kids together. The ex-Leicester City man also has two kids with his second wife, Juliet.

Wilfred Ndidi and Dinma Fortune

Ndidi and his wife Dinma are arguably Super Eagles' most popular couple. The two got married in 2019 after five years of dating.

They have a daughter together. Ndidi is not shy to always show affection for his wife and daughter publicly.

The Leicester City man even credits his wife for his decision to return to school, where he is currently studying Business Management.

Peter Olayinka and Yetunde Barnabas

Olayinka and his wife Yetunde got married in a ceremony that was attended by the likes of Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Paul Onuachu.

Olayinka's wife is also a celebrity who is a Nollywood actress. She is known famously as 'Miss Pepeye.' The couple is currently expecting the birth of their first child.

Paul Onuachu and Tracy Acheampong

Onuachu is the latest Nigerian star to join the married gang. The Genk striker recently got married to his Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracy Acheampong.

The first of two wedding ceremonies took place in Accra, with the second slated for this weekend in Lagos.

