Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Joba Ogunwale
It is off-season time, allowing the players to spend time with their loved ones.

Super Eagles stars and their wives
Super Eagles stars and their wives

Do you remember the famous saying, behind every successful man, there is a woman? Well, this also applies to players who have made a name for themselves through football.

For some Super Eagles stars, it is no different. It has been a great season for many of them, and they ended with victories against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome in the team's opening two games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa)
Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa) Pulse Nigeria

With the season over, the players will take some time off to spend with their wives and families.

Pulse Sports Nigeria takes a look at some of these Super Eagles stars and their wives.

Ekong and his wife Bambi have been together for a very long time. The Super Eagles captain married his Dutch girlfriend in a private ceremony last year.

William Troost-Ekong got married to his wife last year
William Troost-Ekong got married to his wife last year Pulse Nigeria

The wedding ceremony had some Super Eagles players in attendance. Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Leon Balogun all attended the event.

William Troost Ekong with his fiancee and son
William Troost Ekong with his fiancee and son William Troost Ekong with his fiancee and son Instagram/William Troost Ekong

Ekong and his wife have a son together and are currently enjoying their time together in Sardina.

Musa is currently with Mariam, who is the Super Eagles captain's third wife. The two lovebirds got married privately last year. However, Mariam is Musa's third wife after Jamila and Juliet.

Ahmed Musa and Mariam
Ahmed Musa and Mariam Pulse Nigeria

Although Musa claims to have divorced Jamila, they have two kids together. The ex-Leicester City man also has two kids with his second wife, Juliet.

Ndidi and his wife Dinma are arguably Super Eagles' most popular couple. The two got married in 2019 after five years of dating.

They have a daughter together. Ndidi is not shy to always show affection for his wife and daughter publicly.

The Leicester City man even credits his wife for his decision to return to school, where he is currently studying Business Management.

Olayinka and his wife Yetunde got married in a ceremony that was attended by the likes of Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Paul Onuachu.

Olayinka's wife is also a celebrity who is a Nollywood actress. She is known famously as 'Miss Pepeye.' The couple is currently expecting the birth of their first child.

Onuachu is the latest Nigerian star to join the married gang. The Genk striker recently got married to his Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracy Acheampong.

The first of two wedding ceremonies took place in Accra, with the second slated for this weekend in Lagos.

Onuachu and his wife
Onuachu and his wife Pulse Nigeria

Onuachu and Tracy have been dating for a while after they both met at an airport in Amsterdam. Tracy is reportedly a nurse but has given that up to support his husband's career.

