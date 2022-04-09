'Osimhen will increase his Napoli goals with penalties' - Agostini

Agostini expects that with the imminent retirement/departure of Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, Osimhen could take on the penalty duties soon.

The Super Eagles striker is the most expensive player in the Napoli squad as well as the focal point of the title-chasing Napoli side.

While featuring on the show Club Napoli Night broadcast on Teleclub Italia, Agostini acknowledged the rate at which the 23-year-old is growing and the levels he is attaining this year.

The 58-year-old Italian beach soccer manager also praised the motivation that Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is giving to Osimhen.

Agostini said: "He is embarking on a very important path and growth at great levels this year with the coach has given him the right motivation."

The former Napoli striker also praised Osimhen's decisiveness and return in front of goal, highlighting the Nigerian's 11 Serie A goals so far this season.

Agostini further suggested that the Super Eagles striker would significantly increase his goal tally when he takes up penalty duties at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

"Osimhen? His goals are incredible, he doesn't even take penalties. It is enough to see the goals he is scoring: eleven without taking penalties," the ex-Napoli striker said.

"He is a decisive man and I believe that with the farewells of Insigne and Mertens, in the next few years he will be the penalty taker."

Overall, Victor Osimhen has scored 15 goals and chipped in four (4) assists in 28 appearances for Napoli this season.