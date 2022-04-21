Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag has only coached ONE Super Eagles star in his career so far

Tunde Young
Newly appointed Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has previously worked with one Nigerian player.

Erik Ten Hag previously worked with Cyriel Dessers a Utrecht
Erik Ten Hag previously worked with Cyriel Dessers a Utrecht

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as their new manager effective at the end of this current season.

The 52-year old Dutchman has never coached senior football outside of the Netherlands his home country before now.

New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag
New Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag Manchester United

His only stint outside of the Netherlands was between 2013 to 2015 when he was in charge of Bayern Munich II in the lower divisions of German football.

One more interesting fact about Ten Hag is that of the hundreds of players he has coached in his ten-year career at four different clubs, only one has been Nigerian.

The player in question is the Super Eagles centre forward, Cyriel Dessers who currently plays for Feyenoord where he has scored 16 goals so far this season.

Cyriel Dessers (L) and ErikTen Hag (R) were both at Utrecht in 2017
Cyriel Dessers (L) and ErikTen Hag (R) were both at Utrecht in 2017 Imago

But Dessers and Ten Hag’s paths crossed all the way back in 2017 at Dutch club Utrecht where Ten Hag was the head coach for two-and-half years.

Dessers who was 21 years old at the time had been on fire for NAC Breda in the Dutch second division with 29 goals and 13 assists in 40 games in the 2016/17 season.

Cyriel Dessers' goals in the 2016/17 season helped NAC Breda gain promotion to the Eredivisie
Cyriel Dessers' goals in the 2016/17 season helped NAC Breda gain promotion to the Eredivisie Imago

His red-hot form prompted Ten Hag to move for him and signed Dessers to Utrecht in the summer of 2017 for his first season in the Eredivisie.

Dessers hit the ground running under Ten Hag and seemed to form a bond with the manager as they both appeared to be taking a liking to each other.

Cyriel Dessers played his best football for Utrecht under Erik Ten Hag
Cyriel Dessers played his best football for Utrecht under Erik Ten Hag Imago

The Nigerian scored nine goals and provided three assists in his first 21 games for Utrecht after which Ten Hag departed in December 2017 for Ajax.

It is no coincidence that Dessers’ dropped form after Ten Hag left the club, the Nigerian recorded just three goals and two assists in 18 games in the second half of that season.

Erik Ten Hag appeared to take a liking to Cyriel Dessers when they were both at Utrecht
Erik Ten Hag appeared to take a liking to Cyriel Dessers when they were both at Utrecht Imago

Their time together was short, just over five months but Erik Ten Hag and Cyriel Dessers worked well together.

Perhaps that might inspire Ten Hag to bring Dessers to Old Trafford even if just as a backup striker similar to what another Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo did some time ago.

Tunde Young

