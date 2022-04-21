Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag has only coached ONE Super Eagles star in his career so far

The 52-year old Dutchman has never coached senior football outside of the Netherlands his home country before now.

Manchester United

His only stint outside of the Netherlands was between 2013 to 2015 when he was in charge of Bayern Munich II in the lower divisions of German football.

One more interesting fact about Ten Hag is that of the hundreds of players he has coached in his ten-year career at four different clubs, only one has been Nigerian.

The player in question is the Super Eagles centre forward, Cyriel Dessers who currently plays for Feyenoord where he has scored 16 goals so far this season.

Imago

But Dessers and Ten Hag’s paths crossed all the way back in 2017 at Dutch club Utrecht where Ten Hag was the head coach for two-and-half years.

Dessers who was 21 years old at the time had been on fire for NAC Breda in the Dutch second division with 29 goals and 13 assists in 40 games in the 2016/17 season.

Imago

His red-hot form prompted Ten Hag to move for him and signed Dessers to Utrecht in the summer of 2017 for his first season in the Eredivisie.

Dessers hit the ground running under Ten Hag and seemed to form a bond with the manager as they both appeared to be taking a liking to each other.

Imago

The Nigerian scored nine goals and provided three assists in his first 21 games for Utrecht after which Ten Hag departed in December 2017 for Ajax.

It is no coincidence that Dessers’ dropped form after Ten Hag left the club, the Nigerian recorded just three goals and two assists in 18 games in the second half of that season.

Imago

Their time together was short, just over five months but Erik Ten Hag and Cyriel Dessers worked well together.