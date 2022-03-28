Man Utd, Arsenal suffer a massive blow in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as Napoli decide on the Super Eagles star's future

Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle all interested in his services.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Nigeria, is one of the best strikers in the Italian Serie A and the world.

Osimhen's form this season has been brilliant, scoring 11 goals in 20 league games for Napoli.

And with Man Utd and Arsenal looking for a striker this summer, they have identified Osimhen as one of their potential targets.

However, according to Fichajes, they are likely to miss out on the youngster unless they are ready to pay the top dollar for his services.

Napoli know Osimhen is their most prized asset and are not ready to let him leave.

The Super Eagles star joined the Italian side from Ligue 1 club Lille for a club and African record of €81.3m in 2020.

Osimhen still has three years left on his contract, which puts Napoli in a good position not to sell.