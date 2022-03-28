Man Utd, Arsenal suffer a massive blow in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as Napoli decide on the Super Eagles star's future

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The two Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the Nigerian international, but they face a battle to get their target.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to miss out on their summer transfer target Victor Osimhen after Napoli slammed a €100m price tag on him.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle all interested in his services.

Victor Osimhen has scored 11 league goals this season
Victor Osimhen has scored 11 league goals this season

The 23-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Nigeria, is one of the best strikers in the Italian Serie A and the world.

Osimhen's form this season has been brilliant, scoring 11 goals in 20 league games for Napoli.

Victor Osimhen is currently preparing for the clash between Nigeria and Ghana
Victor Osimhen is currently preparing for the clash between Nigeria and Ghana

And with Man Utd and Arsenal looking for a striker this summer, they have identified Osimhen as one of their potential targets.

However, according to Fichajes, they are likely to miss out on the youngster unless they are ready to pay the top dollar for his services.

Napoli know Osimhen is their most prized asset and are not ready to let him leave.

The Super Eagles star joined the Italian side from Ligue 1 club Lille for a club and African record of €81.3m in 2020.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Osimhen still has three years left on his contract, which puts Napoli in a good position not to sell.

But should Man Utd and Arsenal persist, the Neapolitans will not sell the Nigerian for anything less than €100m, which would make him Arsenal's record signing and Man Utd's second most expensive purchase.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

