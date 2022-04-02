Maduka Okoye wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been voted the best goalkeeper in the Dutch Eredivisie for March.
Maduka Okoye did not concede a single goal in March including a heroic performance against Vitesse Arnhem that was cancelled
The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was named in the Eredivisie team of the month, the equivalent of voting for the award in the Dutch top-flight league.
Okoye's win was confirmed when the Eredivisie uploaded the team of the month on their website on Friday, April 1.
Perfect March for Maduka Okoye
The Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper did not concede a goal match in March while on club duty, keeping two clean sheets against Go Ahead Eagles and NEC Nijmegen.
Okoye's best performance of the month was against Vitesse Arnhem where he made nine saves including a penalty but the match was abandoned and cancelled after a fan threw a bottle at him during the final minutes.
Eredivisie praises 'special' Maduka Okoye
Whilst confirming Okoye's victory, the Eredivisie praised the 22-year-old goalkeeper for his heroics for his club despite Rotterdam being in the relegation zone.
The Eredivisie wrote on the league's official website: "What is special is that Sparta Rotterdam keeper Maduka Okoye managed to keep his goal clean in two matches and the unplayed match against Vitesse. And that while the club is currently still in seventeenth place in the Eredivisie."
Overall, Okoye has claimed four (4) clean sheets in the Eredivisie this season from 21 appearances.
Okoye missed the two-legged World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana after he pulled out few days before the first leg in Kumasi due to illness.
The Nigerian goalkeeper could return to action on Sunday, April 3 when Rotterdam host SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie at 1:30pm Nigerian time.
