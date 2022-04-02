Maduka Okoye wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was named in the Eredivisie team of the month, the equivalent of voting for the award in the Dutch top-flight league.

Okoye's win was confirmed when the Eredivisie uploaded the team of the month on their website on Friday, April 1.

Perfect March for Maduka Okoye

The Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper did not concede a goal match in March while on club duty, keeping two clean sheets against Go Ahead Eagles and NEC Nijmegen.

Pulse Nigeria

Eredivisie praises 'special' Maduka Okoye

Whilst confirming Okoye's victory, the Eredivisie praised the 22-year-old goalkeeper for his heroics for his club despite Rotterdam being in the relegation zone.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The Eredivisie wrote on the league's official website: "What is special is that Sparta Rotterdam keeper Maduka Okoye managed to keep his goal clean in two matches and the unplayed match against Vitesse. And that while the club is currently still in seventeenth place in the Eredivisie."

Overall, Okoye has claimed four (4) clean sheets in the Eredivisie this season from 21 appearances.

Okoye missed the two-legged World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana after he pulled out few days before the first leg in Kumasi due to illness.