EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Maduka Okoye did not concede a single goal in March including a heroic performance against Vitesse Arnhem that was cancelled

Maduka Okoye has been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the Dutch top-flight league for March (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Maduka Okoye has been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the Dutch top-flight league for March (IMAGO/Pro Shots)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been voted the best goalkeeper in the Dutch Eredivisie for March.

Recommended articles

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper was named in the Eredivisie team of the month, the equivalent of voting for the award in the Dutch top-flight league.

Okoye's win was confirmed when the Eredivisie uploaded the team of the month on their website on Friday, April 1.

The Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper did not concede a goal match in March while on club duty, keeping two clean sheets against Go Ahead Eagles and NEC Nijmegen.

Maduka Okoye also ran off a pitch invader in the math against Votes' Arnhem (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Maduka Okoye also ran off a pitch invader in the math against Votes' Arnhem (IMAGO/Pro Shots) Pulse Nigeria

Okoye's best performance of the month was against Vitesse Arnhem where he made nine saves including a penalty but the match was abandoned and cancelled after a fan threw a bottle at him during the final minutes.

Whilst confirming Okoye's victory, the Eredivisie praised the 22-year-old goalkeeper for his heroics for his club despite Rotterdam being in the relegation zone.

Maduka Okoye was missing from the World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana due to injury
Maduka Okoye was missing from the World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana due to injury IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The Eredivisie wrote on the league's official website: "What is special is that Sparta Rotterdam keeper Maduka Okoye managed to keep his goal clean in two matches and the unplayed match against Vitesse. And that while the club is currently still in seventeenth place in the Eredivisie."

Overall, Okoye has claimed four (4) clean sheets in the Eredivisie this season from 21 appearances.

Okoye missed the two-legged World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana after he pulled out few days before the first leg in Kumasi due to illness.

The Nigerian goalkeeper could return to action on Sunday, April 3 when Rotterdam host SC Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie at 1:30pm Nigerian time.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Maduka Okoye has been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the Dutch top-flight league for March (IMAGO/Pro Shots)

    Maduka Okoye wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

  • Taiwo Awoniyi netted his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season

    Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

  • Victor Osimhen and Maduka Okoye are among the best Nigerian performers in March

    Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

Recommended articles

Maduka Okoye wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

Maduka Okoye wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

'Who Will Be Manchester United's Next Manager?' - Tuchel, 3 others named in Red Devils' YouTube show, The Debate

'Who Will Be Manchester United's Next Manager?' - Tuchel, 3 others named in Red Devils' YouTube show, The Debate

'They will be the whipping boys', Pulse analysts reveal how African teams will finish from their 2022 World Cup groups

'They will be the whipping boys', Pulse analysts reveal how African teams will finish from their 2022 World Cup groups

Okocha and Yakubu all smiles at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw despite Super Eagles' failure to qualify [Photos]

Okocha and Yakubu all smiles at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw despite Super Eagles' failure to qualify [Photos]

Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

Trending

EXCLUSIVE

NFF identifies former Zambia and Ivory Coast coach as 'perfect' Eguavoen replacement

Amaju-Pinnick

Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge

John Obi Mikel is the most successful Nigerian to ever play for Chelsea

Newcastle set their eyes on another Nigerian star valued at ₦13billion

Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ola Aina
NIGERIA POWER RANKING

Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

Victor Osimhen and Maduka Okoye are among the best Nigerian performers in March
SUPER EAGLES

Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

Taiwo Awoniyi netted his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season