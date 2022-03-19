Maduka Okoye keeps another clean sheet to end excellent March ahead of Ghana qualifier

The shutout against Nijmegen was Okoye's second consecutive clean sheet after last weekend's 1-0 home win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Okoye has now kept two consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season, with three of his four clean sheets this season having come in the last four matches.

Pulse Nigeria

Against Nijmegen at the Stadion de Goffert, Okoye made five (5) saves throughout the game while winning 100% of his aerial duels.

The 22-year-old has also not conceded a goal throughout March, last conceding in a 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven on February 27.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will now join up with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the all-important double-header Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in a week's time.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs