Maduka Okoye keeps another clean sheet to end excellent March ahead of Ghana qualifier

Damola Ogungbe
Maduka Okoye kept two clean sheets, was unbeaten and conceded zero goals all through March in preparation for the World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Maduka Okoye (IMAGOPro Shots)
Maduka Okoye (IMAGOPro Shots)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was in inspired form as he helped Sparta Rotterdam pick up one point in an away goalless draw at NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.

The shutout against Nijmegen was Okoye's second consecutive clean sheet after last weekend's 1-0 home win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Okoye has now kept two consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season, with three of his four clean sheets this season having come in the last four matches.

Maduka Okoye is leading Sparta Rotterdam's push to avoid relegation this season despite already signed to English Premier League side Watford (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Maduka Okoye is leading Sparta Rotterdam's push to avoid relegation this season despite already signed to English Premier League side Watford (IMAGO/Pro Shots)

Against Nijmegen at the Stadion de Goffert, Okoye made five (5) saves throughout the game while winning 100% of his aerial duels.

The 22-year-old has also not conceded a goal throughout March, last conceding in a 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven on February 27.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper will now join up with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the all-important double-header Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in a week's time.

Maduka Okoye will return to national team duty this week for the two-legged world Cup qualifier against Ghana
Maduka Okoye will return to national team duty this week for the two-legged world Cup qualifier against Ghana

Okoye is expected to continue between the sticks for Nigeria after coach Emmanuel Amuneke confirmed that the 22-year-old will not be dropped as a result of his error against Tunisia at AFCON 2021.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper recently earned great accolades for making nine saves (including a penalty) and chasing off a pitch invader against Vitesse Arnhem before the game was abandoned after Okoye was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Damola Ogungbe

