Lyon overcome Simon Moses' Nantes in 5-goal thriller at Groupama

Simon started the encounter but had a quiet outing as Nantes suffered a first loss in four matches.

The 26-year-old winger was substituted in the 72nd minute. He created one chance, made a key pass and completed 100% dribbles.

Moussa Dembele opened the scoring with his 20th goal of the season to give Lyon the lead in the 9th minute.

Lucas Paqueta double the in the 78th minute of the game but Nantes pulled one back three minutes later to ensure a frantic final nine minutes of the game.

Tete restored Lyon's two goal cushion with five minutes left on the clock to seal the win for the home side.

There was still time for one more goal when Wylan Cyprien pulled another one back for Nantes in added time.