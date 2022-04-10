Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

Osimhen has been battling with niggling muscle injuries since the beginning of the week but it seems the Nigerian international will at least play some part in today's fixture.

It is not yet sure if Osimhen will be thrust back into action from the start or if he will be on the substitutes’ bench.

Spalletti invited the usual players for Napoli as they welcome Fiorentina to the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Napoli full squad for Fiorentina

Goalkeepers: Ospina, Meret, Marfella

Defenders: Juan Jesus, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Mario Rui, Rrahmani, Tuanzebe, Zanoli

Midfielders: Demme, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski

Forwards: Insigne, Lozano, Mertens, Osimhen, Politano.

A victory for the Napoli will provisionally take them to top of the Serie A, pending Milan's fixture at Torino.

Osimhen crucial to Napoli's title charge

Osimhen first felt inconveniences in his muscles when he returned to training on Wednesday though the Napoli medical team cleared him of any injuries but told him to train alone.

The 23-year-old striker returned to group training sessions for the final training session on Saturday morning before the match.