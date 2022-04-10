Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has made the 20-man Matchday squad called up by Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti for today's Serie A clash against Fiorentina.
Napoli have been sweating over the fitness of Victor Osimhen over muscle concerns but the Super Eagle seems good to go
Osimhen has been battling with niggling muscle injuries since the beginning of the week but it seems the Nigerian international will at least play some part in today's fixture.
It is not yet sure if Osimhen will be thrust back into action from the start or if he will be on the substitutes’ bench.
Spalletti invited the usual players for Napoli as they welcome Fiorentina to the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.
Napoli full squad for Fiorentina
Goalkeepers: Ospina, Meret, Marfella
Defenders: Juan Jesus, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Mario Rui, Rrahmani, Tuanzebe, Zanoli
Midfielders: Demme, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski
Forwards: Insigne, Lozano, Mertens, Osimhen, Politano.
A victory for the Napoli will provisionally take them to top of the Serie A, pending Milan's fixture at Torino.
Osimhen crucial to Napoli's title charge
Osimhen first felt inconveniences in his muscles when he returned to training on Wednesday though the Napoli medical team cleared him of any injuries but told him to train alone.
The 23-year-old striker returned to group training sessions for the final training session on Saturday morning before the match.
Osimhen is leading Napoli's charge for a first Italian Serie A title in over 30 years as the Spalletti-led team is involved in a three-way chase with AC Milan and Inter Milan.
