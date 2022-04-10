SERIE A

Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Napoli have been sweating over the fitness of Victor Osimhen over muscle concerns but the Super Eagle seems good to go

Victor Osimhen has been battling muscle injuries since the beginning of the week but seems fit enough to play Fiorentina (IMAGO/Antonio Balasco)
Victor Osimhen has been battling muscle injuries since the beginning of the week but seems fit enough to play Fiorentina (IMAGO/Antonio Balasco)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has made the 20-man Matchday squad called up by Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti for today's Serie A clash against Fiorentina.

Recommended articles

Osimhen has been battling with niggling muscle injuries since the beginning of the week but it seems the Nigerian international will at least play some part in today's fixture.

It is not yet sure if Osimhen will be thrust back into action from the start or if he will be on the substitutes’ bench.

Spalletti invited the usual players for Napoli as they welcome Fiorentina to the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Goalkeepers: Ospina, Meret, Marfella

Defenders: Juan Jesus, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Mario Rui, Rrahmani, Tuanzebe, Zanoli

Midfielders: Demme, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski

Forwards: Insigne, Lozano, Mertens, Osimhen, Politano.

A victory for the Napoli will provisionally take them to top of the Serie A, pending Milan's fixture at Torino.

Osimhen first felt inconveniences in his muscles when he returned to training on Wednesday though the Napoli medical team cleared him of any injuries but told him to train alone.

Mask-Wearing, Goal-Banging Victor Osimhen
Mask-Wearing, Goal-Banging Victor Osimhen Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old striker returned to group training sessions for the final training session on Saturday morning before the match.

Osimhen is leading Napoli's charge for a first Italian Serie A title in over 30 years as the Spalletti-led team is involved in a three-way chase with AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Cyriel Dessers has been unable to nail down a starting spot despite at Feyenoord despite an impressive goals return

    Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

  • Victor Osimhen has been battling muscle injuries since the beginning of the week but seems fit enough to play Fiorentina (IMAGO/Antonio Balasco)

    Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

  • Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

    Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Recommended articles

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning R2 strike in dominant Rangers win

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning "R2" strike in dominant Rangers win

Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

Khamzat Chimaev wins bloody battle against Gilbert Burns to remain undefeated

Khamzat Chimaev wins bloody battle against Gilbert Burns to remain undefeated

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

NFL to hold mid-year training camp in Africa

NFL to hold mid-year training camp in Africa

Trending

Is Osimhen’s rudeness to Ikpeba payback for the Prince of Monaco’s similar behaviour in his prime years?

Osimhen and Ikpeba lock horns in battle of the Victors

'It's annoying that I did the press conference but you put me on the bench' - Cyriel Dessers calls out Feyenoord coaches

Cyriel Dessers played only 26 minutes as Feyenoord failed to grab the advantage in a 3-3 home draw against Sparta Prague (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)
COMMENT

Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for Super Eagles future

Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?
Bundesliga

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Taiwo Awoniyi
SUPER EAGLES

Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Played his heart out' - Reactions as Everton fans in awe of 'excellent' Alex Iwobi following Manchester United victory

Social media reactions as Alex Iwobi hailed in Everton win against Manchester United
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

Ahmed Musa comes on to help Fatih Karagumruk to a thrilling win against Kasimpasa

Ahmed Musa