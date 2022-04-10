EPL

Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international was on target as the Foxes continued their good run of form with a hard-fought win against the Eagles.

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman scored his fifth league goal of the season as Leicester City edged out Crystal Palace 2-1 in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian international made his 20th league appearance of the season as the Foxes' rejuvenation continued.

Leicester went into the game with no loss in their last three league games, including a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Brendan Rodger's men started the game against an in-form Palace side on the front foot, but they had to wait until the 39th-minute for the breakthrough, courtesy of a strike from Lookman.

The new Super Eagles star fired the Foxes ahead with a clinical strike from inside the box after a ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

It was Lookman's fifth league goal of the season, but more importantly, his sixth goal on a Sunday in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is now only five goals away from setting the record for most goals scored on a Sunday in the Premier League. Only Henrikh Mkhitaryan (10/13) has scored more among players that have scored ten or more goals.

Lookman's goal opened the game up, and it was only a matter of time before the Foxes added a second.

Rodgers' men doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time through a brilliant strike from Dewsbury-Hall.

It was a much-needed strike that ensured the Foxes took a comfortable lead into the break. However, despite the comfortable lead, Palace did not give up as they came out in the second half on the front foot.

The Eagles were rewarded for their effort in the 65th-minute with a penalty following a VAR review.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha stepped up to take the resulting kick. The ex-Man Utd man initially had his strike saved but reacted quickly to slot home the rebound.

Zaha's penalty set up a nervy final 25 minutes for the Foxes, but Rodgers reacted by bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho for Harvey Barnes in the last 13 minutes.

Although Iheanacho could not add to Leicester's two goals, the Foxes held on for a vital win.

The result lifts Leicester to ninth on the table with 40 points from 29 games, while Palace stay in tenth position with 37 points.

