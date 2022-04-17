EPL

Lookman continues impressive Sunday record but Guimaraes denies Leicester City

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international continued his excellent goalscoring record, but it was not enough to prevent the Foxes from a defeat.

Ademola Lookman celebrates with Daniel Amartey (IMAGO / PA Images)
Ademola Lookman scored for the second time in as many league games, but it was the Bruno Guimaraes show as Newcastle powered to a 2-1 win against Leicester City in their Premier League clash at St. James Park.

Lookman had scored in the Foxes' 2-1 win against Crystal Palace last Sunday, and he continued from where he left off.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for Leicester City against Crystal Palace (IMAGO / Action Plus)
The 24-year-old fired Leicester in front in the 19th-minute with a perfect strike following a well-worked corner kick. It was Lookman's sixth goal in 21 league games this season and his seventh goal on a Sunday in the Premier League.

He is now just four goals away from setting the record for most goals scored on a Sunday in the Premier League. Only Henrikh Mkhitaryan (10/13) has scored more among players that have scored ten or more goals.

However, despite Lookman's effort, it was Newcastle that took home the three points, thanks to their Brazilian import from Lyon.

The Magpies restored parity in the 30th-minute through Guimaraes, who nicked the ball under the legs of Kasper Schmeichel.

Bruno Guimaraes (IMAGO / News Images)
Newcastle finished the first half strongly but could not find the second goal. The second half resumed the same way the first ended, with Eddie Howe's men charging on the front foot.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers reacted by bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho, but the Super Eagles star did little to help the Foxes.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Guimaraes headed home a deflected cross in the final minute of added time, sending the home fans to ecstasy.

The result lifts Newcastle to 14th with 37 points while Leicester stay ninth with 40 points.

Joba Ogunwale

