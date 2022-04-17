Lookman continues impressive Sunday record but Guimaraes denies Leicester City

Lookman had scored in the Foxes' 2-1 win against Crystal Palace last Sunday, and he continued from where he left off.

The 24-year-old fired Leicester in front in the 19th-minute with a perfect strike following a well-worked corner kick. It was Lookman's sixth goal in 21 league games this season and his seventh goal on a Sunday in the Premier League.

He is now just four goals away from setting the record for most goals scored on a Sunday in the Premier League. Only Henrikh Mkhitaryan (10/13) has scored more among players that have scored ten or more goals.

However, despite Lookman's effort, it was Newcastle that took home the three points, thanks to their Brazilian import from Lyon.

The Magpies restored parity in the 30th-minute through Guimaraes, who nicked the ball under the legs of Kasper Schmeichel.

Newcastle finished the first half strongly but could not find the second goal. The second half resumed the same way the first ended, with Eddie Howe's men charging on the front foot.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers reacted by bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho, but the Super Eagles star did little to help the Foxes.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Guimaraes headed home a deflected cross in the final minute of added time, sending the home fans to ecstasy.