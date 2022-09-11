Lookman and Okereke shine but Dessers struggles as Atalanta hold Cremonese

Merih Demiral opened the scoring for the home side, but Emanuele Valeri rescued a point for Cremonese.

Lookman played 77 minutes of the encounter, while Okereke and Dessers had 68 and 77 minutes under their belts, respectively.

While Lookman and Okereke had a good game, it was another disappointing outing for Dessers, who is still searching for his first goal since joining Cremonese.

Atalanta started the game with Lookman and Ruslan Malinovskyi behind Luis Muriel. The Nigerian international, who has settled in well at Atalanta following his move from RB Leipzig, was one of the home side's best players.

The 24-year-old was dangerous on the break, attempting two key passes in the process. Okereke, his compatriot on the opposing side, also had a decent game, attempting one key pass and winning four duels.

Atalanta started the game on the front foot, as expected, with Gian Piero Gasperini's men dominating possession. But despite having a major share of the ball, Cremonese created as many chances as Atalanta (2) in the first half.

La Dea turned up the tempo in the second half, though, and they got their reward as Demiral put them ahead in the 74th minute. However, their joy was shortlived as Valeri restored parity for Cremonese four minutes later.