Liverpool's Mohamed Salah earns ₦5.7b more than Victor Osimhen in wages

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is Nigeria's highest-earning player in Europe, but he earns far less than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
The two superstars are among the highest-earning African players in Europe's top five leagues.
Osimhen and Salah are two of the top African players, but there is a huge gap in their wages. While both players are among the top-earning Africans in Europe, Salah earns almost thrice as much as Osimhen.
The Egyptian, who signed a new contract with Liverpool in the summer, earns €21.2m yearly and over €400k per week. Meanwhile, Osimhen earns €8m yearly (€150k per week) at Napoli, which is €13.2m less than what Salah earns at Liverpool.
However, the amount is enough to make him the highest-earning star at Napoli, alongside Hirving Lozano. It is also enough to make him the top-earning Super Eagles star in Europe.
Osimhen's fantastic year
Osimhen has already played against Salah twice this season, with Napol facing Liverpool in the Champions League. The Nigerian international was in action against the Reds at Anfield last night while he also played in the reverse leg at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Osimhen is having a good year both on and off the pitch. The Nigerian international has been a star for Napoli this season, with eight goals in all competitions.
The Super Eagles star is the leading scorer in the Italian Serie A this season, with seven goals in eight games, including a hat-trick against Sassuolo last weekend.
Off the pitch, Osimhen is also winning, welcoming the birth of his first child a few weeks back.
