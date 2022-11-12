Liverpool to battle Manchester United and Real Madrid for Super Eagles star

Osimhen is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs following his fantastic start to the season. The Nigerian international has been firing on all cylinders for Napoli this season.

Osimhen on Liverpool's radar

Osimhen has been arguably the best striker in Italy's top-flight this season, which has caught Liverpool's attention.

The Super Eagles star currently leads the Italian Serie A scorers charts with eight goals in ten games despite missing one month due to a hamstring injury. Osimhen has also set up three goals, while he has one goal in three Champions League games.

His performances have now caught the attention of Liverpool, who are monitoring the performances of the Nigerian international.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, the Reds are interested in signing Osimhen as they attempt to reinforce their squad next season.

Will Napoli sell?

Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli in the January transfer window as the Neapolitans are currently involved in a title race and still in Champions League contention.

However, reports claim that Liverpool could get their man next summer if they are willing to pay £87.49m [€100m].

Osimhen still has two years left on his contract in Naples, having joined them for a club-record fee of €75m in 2020. However, the Neapolitans may be willing to sell their prized asset if they receive a considerable offer.