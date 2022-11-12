Liverpool to battle Manchester United and Real Madrid for Super Eagles star

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Reds are set to go head-to-head with their European rivals when the transfer window opens next year.

Liverpool have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United and European champions Real Madrid in the race to sign the in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs following his fantastic start to the season. The Nigerian international has been firing on all cylinders for Napoli this season.

Osimhen has been arguably the best striker in Italy's top-flight this season, which has caught Liverpool's attention.

The Super Eagles star currently leads the Italian Serie A scorers charts with eight goals in ten games despite missing one month due to a hamstring injury. Osimhen has also set up three goals, while he has one goal in three Champions League games.

His performances have now caught the attention of Liverpool, who are monitoring the performances of the Nigerian international.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, the Reds are interested in signing Osimhen as they attempt to reinforce their squad next season.

Osimhen is unlikely to leave Napoli in the January transfer window as the Neapolitans are currently involved in a title race and still in Champions League contention.

However, reports claim that Liverpool could get their man next summer if they are willing to pay £87.49m [€100m].

Osimhen still has two years left on his contract in Naples, having joined them for a club-record fee of €75m in 2020. However, the Neapolitans may be willing to sell their prized asset if they receive a considerable offer.

Liverpool are not the only club interested in the Nigerian, though. The Reds also face competition from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham for the services of the Nigerian.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.

