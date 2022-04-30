Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scored his fifth and sixth Ligue 1 goals of the season with a brace for Nantes away at Lens.
Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in impeccable form for Nantes in the 2-2 draw against Lens
The game ended 2-2 which is bad from a Nantes perspective because they surrendered a 2-0 lead to a team that had their goalkeeper sent off in the 19th minute.
Simon started the game in a lively fashion and could have scored as early as the 5th minute but he squandered the opportunity after racing through on a counterattack and in a one-on-one situation but he shot straight at the goalkeeper.
The Nigerian made up for the miss just two minutes later as he latched on to a loose ball and raced past the opposition defender before firing home a low drive into the bottom corner from a tight angle.
Simon was soon after involved in a nasty collision with Lens goalkeeper, Jean Louis Leca who raced after a loose ball trying to stop the Nigerian from getting there first and clattered him instead. The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card and a free-kick was awarded just outside the box.
Nantes were a goal and a man up so, of course, they dominated proceedings and the second goal soon came in the 32nd minute. Moses Simon reacted quickest to tap in the ball and make it 2-0 after the goalkeeper spilt a long-range strike by Cyprien.
Lens pulled one back in the 67th minute after David Da Costa finished off a sweeping counterattack with a nice curly finish but even then it seemed more like a consolation.
Moses Simon was then taken off at the 70-minute mark and replaced by Ghanaian player Osman Bukari.
Nantes would capitalise on that change and become more aggressive as the game progressed and they were ultimately presented with a chance to equalise late on.
Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont gave away a penalty which was calmly dispatched by Arnaud Kalimuendo, completing a remarkable comeback for the home side.
