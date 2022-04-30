LIGUE 1

Moses Simon scores twice as Nantes blow a two-goal lead against 10-man Lens

Tunde Young
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in impeccable form for Nantes in the 2-2 draw against Lens

Moses Simon was in great form for Nantes against Lens
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scored his fifth and sixth Ligue 1 goals of the season with a brace for Nantes away at Lens.

The game ended 2-2 which is bad from a Nantes perspective because they surrendered a 2-0 lead to a team that had their goalkeeper sent off in the 19th minute.

Simon started the game in a lively fashion and could have scored as early as the 5th minute but he squandered the opportunity after racing through on a counterattack and in a one-on-one situation but he shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The Nigerian made up for the miss just two minutes later as he latched on to a loose ball and raced past the opposition defender before firing home a low drive into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Moses Simon hit his trademark goal celebration after scoring for Nantes
Osimhen on target as Napoli shred Sassuolo 6-1 in Serie A

Ahmed Musa plays 69 minutes to help Fatih Karagumruk secure a comeback win against Konyaspor

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Simon was soon after involved in a nasty collision with Lens goalkeeper, Jean Louis Leca who raced after a loose ball trying to stop the Nigerian from getting there first and clattered him instead. The goalkeeper was shown a straight red card and a free-kick was awarded just outside the box.

Nantes were a goal and a man up so, of course, they dominated proceedings and the second goal soon came in the 32nd minute. Moses Simon reacted quickest to tap in the ball and make it 2-0 after the goalkeeper spilt a long-range strike by Cyprien.

Lens pulled one back in the 67th minute after David Da Costa finished off a sweeping counterattack with a nice curly finish but even then it seemed more like a consolation.

Moses Simon now has six league goals this season
Moses Simon was then taken off at the 70-minute mark and replaced by Ghanaian player Osman Bukari.

Nantes would capitalise on that change and become more aggressive as the game progressed and they were ultimately presented with a chance to equalise late on.

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont gave away a penalty which was calmly dispatched by Arnaud Kalimuendo, completing a remarkable comeback for the home side.

