LIGUE 1

Moses Simon fail to find the back of the net as Nantes draw first game of the season

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Nigeria international played all minutes of the game as the French cup winners struggled in their season opener.

Angers' Slovenian defender Miha Blazic (L) fights for the ball with Nantes' Nigerian forward Moses Simon
Sunday's Derby de l'ouest ended scoreless as Nantes held French rivals Angers out for a 0-0 tie at the Stade Raymond Kopa in the city of Angers.

Super Eagles forward Moses was listed for Antoine Kombouare's side on the day, after helping the club secure a top-half finish and win the Coupe de France last season.

Hosts Angers went into the game hoping to win in and extend their opening day record in Ligue 1 to four matches.

Jidechi Chidiezie

