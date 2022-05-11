Leicester City thrash Norwich, Lookman the only Eagle to feature

Jamie Vardy was the hero after scoring twice as the Foxes overpowered the already Canaries at the King Power.

After a dull first half, the Vardy-inspired Foxes turned on the style with their Nigerian duo watching on the bench.

The 35-year-old put Leicester 1-0 up with his first of the night and in the Premier League since March nine minutes into the second half.

Pulse Nigeria

He doubled their advantage just after the hour mark for his 12th goal of the season before James Maddison wrapped up the win with the third goal 20 minutes from time.

The win put an end to a run of seven matches without a win, which includes three successive defeats, for the Foxes and Brendan Rodgers.

Lookman was the only Super Eagle to feature

Super Eagles winger, Lookman, was however the only Nigerian on the pitch on the night for the Foxes.

Pulse Nigeria

His compatriot at the club, Kelechi Iheanacho, could only watch from the bench as a spectator for the duration of the encounter.