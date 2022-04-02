Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Foxes star missed the two games against the Black Stars and is set to be out for the June international break.

Wilfred Ndidi (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
Wilfred Ndidi (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

Wilfred Ndidi is likely not to make a return to the Super Eagles squad anytime soon.

Recommended articles

Ndidi missed Nigeria's World Cup playoff games against Ghana after picking up an injury in Leicester City's UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Rennes.

Ndidi went off in the clash against Rennes
Ndidi went off in the clash against Rennes Pulse Nigeria

The midfielder's absence was felt as Nigeria missed out on World Cup qualification via the away goals rule.

The three-time African champions do not have the time to dwell on the disappointment, though, with the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations starting in June.

Super Eagles will now turn their attention to AFCON 2023 qualifiers
Super Eagles will now turn their attention to AFCON 2023 qualifiers Pulse Nigeria

However, they are likely to be without the services of Ndidi. The 25-year-old has been ruled out for the season, and it is unlikely he is fit for Nigeria's games in June.

Wilfred Ndidi (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Wilfred Ndidi (IMAGO/Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on World Cup qualification by starting the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on a winning note.

Nigeria are expected to play two games against opponents yet unknown, but they will find out when the draw is conducted later this month.

Afcon 2023
Afcon 2023 Pulse Nigeria

If they qualify, the Super Eagles will be seeking a fourth continental title in the competition, which is set to be hosted by Ivory Coast between June and July next year.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Folarin Balogun

    Why Nigeria should give Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun a chance as soon as possible

  • Wilfred Ndidi (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

    Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June

  • Emmanuel Dennis knows he should have done better with his early second half chance

    Roy Hodgson benches all Super Eagles' stars as Liverpool defeat Watford to overtake Manchester City

Recommended articles

Why Nigeria should give Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun a chance as soon as possible

Why Nigeria should give Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun a chance as soon as possible

Edouard Mendy and Chelsea served 'breakfast' at home after embarrassing defeat to Brentford

Edouard Mendy and Chelsea served 'breakfast' at home after embarrassing defeat to Brentford

De Bruyne, Gundogan strike as Man City overtake Liverpool with victory against Burnley

De Bruyne, Gundogan strike as Man City overtake Liverpool with victory against Burnley

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June

Roy Hodgson benches all Super Eagles' stars as Liverpool defeat Watford to overtake Manchester City

Roy Hodgson benches all Super Eagles' stars as Liverpool defeat Watford to overtake Manchester City

NPFL matchday 20 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 20 preview and predictions

Trending

EXCLUSIVE

NFF identifies former Zambia and Ivory Coast coach as 'perfect' Eguavoen replacement

Amaju-Pinnick

Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge

John Obi Mikel is the most successful Nigerian to ever play for Chelsea

Newcastle set their eyes on another Nigerian star valued at ₦13billion

Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ola Aina
NIGERIA POWER RANKING

Osimhen and Okoye among the best in March

Victor Osimhen and Maduka Okoye are among the best Nigerian performers in March
SUPER EAGLES

Awoniyi fires Union Berlin into European race with 12th goal of the season

Taiwo Awoniyi netted his 12th goal of the Bundesliga season
LA LIGA

Chukwueze out of Levante clash, big doubt for Bayern Munich cracker

Samuel Chukwueze could be on the sidelines when Villarreal host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal (IMAGO/Pressinphoto)
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye wins Eredivisie Goalkeeper of the Month Award for March

Maduka Okoye has been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the Dutch top-flight league for March (IMAGO/Pro Shots)