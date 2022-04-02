Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June

Ndidi missed Nigeria's World Cup playoff games against Ghana after picking up an injury in Leicester City's UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Rennes.

Pulse Nigeria

The midfielder's absence was felt as Nigeria missed out on World Cup qualification via the away goals rule.

The three-time African champions do not have the time to dwell on the disappointment, though, with the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations starting in June.

However, they are likely to be without the services of Ndidi. The 25-year-old has been ruled out for the season, and it is unlikely he is fit for Nigeria's games in June.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on World Cup qualification by starting the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on a winning note.

Nigeria are expected to play two games against opponents yet unknown, but they will find out when the draw is conducted later this month.

