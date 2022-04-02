Wilfred Ndidi is likely not to make a return to the Super Eagles squad anytime soon.
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June
The Foxes star missed the two games against the Black Stars and is set to be out for the June international break.
Ndidi missed Nigeria's World Cup playoff games against Ghana after picking up an injury in Leicester City's UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Rennes.
The midfielder's absence was felt as Nigeria missed out on World Cup qualification via the away goals rule.
The three-time African champions do not have the time to dwell on the disappointment, though, with the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations starting in June.
However, they are likely to be without the services of Ndidi. The 25-year-old has been ruled out for the season, and it is unlikely he is fit for Nigeria's games in June.
The Super Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on World Cup qualification by starting the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on a winning note.
Nigeria are expected to play two games against opponents yet unknown, but they will find out when the draw is conducted later this month.
If they qualify, the Super Eagles will be seeking a fourth continental title in the competition, which is set to be hosted by Ivory Coast between June and July next year.
More from category
-
Why Nigeria should give Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun a chance as soon as possible
-
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to 'miss Nigeria's games in June
-
Roy Hodgson benches all Super Eagles' stars as Liverpool defeat Watford to overtake Manchester City