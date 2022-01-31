Super Eagles winger Moses Simon linked with Premier League club

The winger scored once and recorded one assist for the Super Eagles who got knocked out in the second round.

Simon has also been in great form for Nantes, scoring twice and supplying six assists in his 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes this season.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, via getting French Football News, Marcelo Bielsa's side is among the clubs to have approached Simon.

Leeds might see Simon as a replacement for Raphina who is a target for many clubs in Europe and they still have time before a possible deadline day move for the versatile forward.

