Leeds United have made a late approach for Nantes forward Moses Simon. The winger was one of Nigeria’s key performers at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon linked with Premier League club
Leeds United are interested in signing Super Eagles winger Moses Simon from Nantes
The winger scored once and recorded one assist for the Super Eagles who got knocked out in the second round.
Simon has also been in great form for Nantes, scoring twice and supplying six assists in his 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes this season.
According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, via getting French Football News, Marcelo Bielsa's side is among the clubs to have approached Simon.
Leeds might see Simon as a replacement for Raphina who is a target for many clubs in Europe and they still have time before a possible deadline day move for the versatile forward.
According to the Eagle, Nantes considers the winger unsellable and will only sanction a sale if an offer in the region of €30m comes in.