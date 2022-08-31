PREMIER LEAGUE

Lampard praises 'fantastic' Iwobi, others after Everton's draw at Leeds

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Toffees picked up a valuable point on the road with their Nigerian midfielder playing a decisive role again.

Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after another excellent performance.
Everton manager Frank Lampard has pressed his boys after the draw at Leeds United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Everton went, saw and left with a share of the spoils at Elland Road following a 1-1 draw with Leeds.

Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline
Everton winger Anthony Gordon (L) has been on Chelsea's radar and could join the Blues before the summer transfer deadline Getty Images

Highly sought-after youngster Anthony Gordon was the hero for the visitors after finding the back of the net again with Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, getting an assist for the goal.

But Leeds came back in the second half to equalise through new signing Luis Sinisterra to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Back-to-back draws in the Premier League for Everton but Lampard was happy with the performance of his players.

While the draw at Leeds saw Everton drop further points from winning positions in consecutive matches, Lampard took positives from the performance.

Alex Iwobi of Everton is challenged by Marc Roca of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton
Alex Iwobi of Everton is challenged by Marc Roca of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking to the Everton media after the game, the former Chelsea manager said he was proud of how his players performed on the night and described Super Eagles star Iwobi as 'fantastic' again for the Toffees.

"Yeah, for sure," Lampard said when asked if he's proud of how his boys performed against Leeds.

"Their discipline, battle, work-rate. They're a running team here at Leeds, they put pressure on the game and try to play through you and win the ball back. A lot of energy is required to match that. I thought we did it brilliantly and negated a lot of clear chances for them."

"We worked really hard to get him (Onana) here because he was a wanted boy. I know what he can do. He can do the deeper role and some of his attributes are great for it — defensively, his size, physicality.

It's the Onana time at Everton.
It's the Onana time at Everton. Pulse Nigeria

You need that sometimes in a game like today. He can also do the higher role and bring a lot of energy like [Alex] Iwobi who was fantastic again tonight."

Iwobi played from start to finish, created one chance, got an assist, made three (3) interceptions and four (4)recoveries.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

